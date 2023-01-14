Florida Man Arrested As Cops Uncover ‘America’s Biggest Child Porn Stash’

A Florida man was arrested and hit with 1,182 child pornography charges with detectives saying the stash is ‘the largest they have ever seen.’

Johnathan Jhovanni Hernandez, 23, of Avon Park, was first arrested on December 29 on four child pornography charges after a months-long investigation resulting from tips from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. However, at that time police had only looked at one of his devices.

The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office said: ‘At that time… the investigation was just getting started and there would likely be more charges. What we should have said was there would likely be A LOT more charges – like more than anyone in our county … ever.’

‘There is no telling how many charges he could face if detectives went through all the devices. Detectives say Hernandez’s collection of child porn is the largest they have ever seen.’

DailyMail report: The investigation against Hernandez began in August, where tips led investigators to obtain search warrants for the man’s Discord account, which was found to have child porn.

Hernanez was originally charged with two counts of possession of child pornography, two counts of transmitting child pornograpy, and one count of using a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony.

While he was initially released on bail, police executed a search of Hernandez’s home and confiscated 15 electronic devices.

Just one of those devices brought the charges up to nearly 1,200, with police arresting Hernandez, again, on Tuesday.

Along with the child porn charges, Hernandez was also charged with four counts of possession of beastiality images under a new law that went into effect last October.

Hernandez is being held on a $2.4 million bond and is facing life in prison if convicted of all charges.

The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is still ongoing as detectives look through the other 14 devices taken from Hernandez’s home.