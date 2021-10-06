Florida Gov. DeSantis Put’s Biden’s FBI on Notice: ‘I’ll Defend Free Speech Until the Bitter End’

Governor Ron DeSantis has vowed to fight Biden’s corrupt Attorney General to the bitter end in a bid to preserve the free speech rights of Florida residents.

Earlier this week, AG Merrick Garland deployed the FBI to target American parents who speak out against critical race theory in schools.

In response to the threat, Gov. DeSantis warned Garland that Florida would not be intimidated by his corrupt gang of thugs at the FBI.

DeSantis tweeted, “Attorney General Garland is weaponizing the DOJ by using the FBI to pursue concerned parents and silence them through intimidation. Florida will defend the free speech rights of its citizens and will not allow federal agents to squelch dissent.”