Florida Gov. DeSantis: We Have ‘Officially Eliminated’ Obama’s Disastrous ‘Common Core’ In Florida

Barack Obama’s disastrous Common Core educational curriculum has been “officially eliminated” from every single Florida classroom, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Friday.

“Florida has officially eliminated Common Core,” DeSantis said in a statement. “I truly think this is a great next step for students, teachers, and parents.”

Parents and teachers across the nation are now urging all states to dump the toxic Common Core curriculum, arguing that it deliberately dumbs down children and creates unnecessary and complicated methods for working out relatively simple problems.

Students across the nation are recording results lower than previously thought possible, and frustrated teachers are warning that “if we do nothing” about Common Core the results “will keep on declining.”

In April last year, ten years after Barack Obama forced schools around the country to adopt the Common Core national standards, Dr. Louisa Moats, one of the people who helped create the controversial teaching method, admitted that it’s a “total disaster” and is fueling a “national reading crisis.”

WTTV report: The Florida Department of Education recently announced its new proposed standard to replace Common Core curriculum. The new standards are called Florida B.E.S.T., which stands for Benchmarks for Excellent Student Thinking.

“We’ve developed clear and concise expectations for students at every grade level and allow teachers the opportunity to do what they love most – inspire young Floridians to achieve their greatest potential,” DeSantis said.

Florida Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran said the proposed standards remove Florida from the “confines” of Common Core.

“Florida will be the first state in the nation with an ELA booklist that spans grades K-12, the first state in the nation with a civics booklist embedded in its ELA standards, and a state that has dropped the crazy math,” Corcoran said in a statement.

Corcoran said he is recommending the State Board of Education adopt the standards on Feb. 12.