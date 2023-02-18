Florida Doctors To Warn Patients They Could Suffer Heart Attack After Covid Jab

Doctors in Florida are being instructed to warn their patients that the Covid jab could cause adverse effects, including heart attacks.

A notice sent to the state’s medical professionals Wednesday warned that reports of adverse events following vaccination in Florida had increased 1,700 percent from 2020 to 2021.

The release also cited three studies showing the potential side effects caused by the jab

The Mail Online reports: The release references reports to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), a system run by the US Department of Health and Human Services to log vaccine-related injuries.

In 2021, 41,473 vaccine-related injuries were reported in Florida, a massive increase from the 2,466 a year earlier.

VAERS data is self-reported, and cases submitted to the system do not need to be verified by a physician.

Still, though, it allows regulators to be alerted to potential negative trends associated with available vaccines.

The Florida Health also cites an American study published in September that found one in every 550 recipients of the Covid vaccine suffered an adverse event.

‘Which is much higher than other vaccines,’ the release says.

The study focused on clinical trials held for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to initially earn Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval in late-2020

Across all the trials gathered for the study – which included tens of thousands of patients – 52 Pfizer vaccine recipients and 87 who got the Moderna shot had a significant adverse reaction.

This is compared to 33 and 64, respectively, among people who did not receive the shot, indicating that the existing risk is still relatively small.

This data was considered by the FDA and Centers for Disease Control (CDC) before it issued emergency use authorization – and eventually full approval – for the shots in recent years.

Florida Health also cites a 2022 study by Israeli researchers, which found a 25 percent increase in cardiac events in the Middle-Eastern nation in the months following the shot’s rollout.

Researchers note that it is unclear whether any of these events had any link to the vaccine.

‘While not establishing causal relationships, the findings raise concerns regarding vaccine-induced undetected severe cardiovascular side-effects and underscore the already established causal relationship between vaccines and myocarditis, a frequent cause of unexpected cardiac arrest in young individuals,’ researchers wrote.

A Norwegian study cited by the Florida health department showed that the AstraZeneca vaccine was linked to blood clotting in the brain and low blood platelet counts – both of which are life-threatening.

The vaccine is not available in America, though, and could not be responsible for the uptick in VAERS reports in 2021.

The shots do not come without some relatively small risks, though.

Early in 2021, the CDC warned that young males who had received the mRNA vaccines – either the Pfizer or Moderna shot were at an increased risk of suffering heart inflammation.

The agency warned that myocarditis was appearing more frequently in males 16 and older within seven days of receiving the shot.