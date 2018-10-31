Florida Companies Allowing Staff to Take Day Off to Attend Trump Rally

Many employers in Florida’s south-west are giving staff the day off Wednesday so they can make the pilgrimage to Hertz Arena on Halloween night to see President Trump at his Make America Great Again rally.

And many owners are giving themselves the day off too so they can attend the rally and support their president.

“If any of our employees want to go then I don’t see any problem with letting them take the day to go watch our president at a campaign rally,” said Adam Botana, president of Bay Water Boat Rentals in Bonita Springs.

Botana said his parents and the company’s owners, Omar and Sherry Botana, are Trump supporters and will be leaving early Wednesday morning to attend the campaign rally.

“I’ve talked to other local small businesses and a lot of them are going,” he said. “I think it’s going to be a good strong turnout.”

Naples Daily News reports: Companies like Crowther Roofing in Fort Myers, Marine Concepts in Cape Coral and Evelyn and Arthur women’s clothing store in Bonita Springs, all said they have not had any employees ask for the day off, but would try to accommodate the requests if necessary.

“No one employed at our firm has requested the day off or to be let off early,” Crowther Roofing CEO Lee S. Crowther said. “Had any of those requests materialized, the decision for approval would have been made by individual division managers and supervisors based on current company work commitments.”

This is Trump’s third rally in Southwest Florida since announcing his run for presidency in June 2015. He last visited Southwest Florida on Sept. 14, 2017, for Hurricane Irma recovery efforts.