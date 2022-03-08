Florida Becomes First State to STOP Vaccination of Children

Children in Florida must not be given the experimental Covid-19 jab, Florida lawmakers declared on Monday.

During a roundtable meeting with medical experts hosted by Gov. Ron DeSantis, Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Lapado warned parents against getting their children jabbed, saying it provides absolutely zero benefit to them.

“The Florida Department of Health is going to be the first state to officially recommend against the COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children,” Ladapo warned.

“We’re kind of scraping at the bottom of the barrel, particularly with healthy kids, in terms of actually being able to quantify with any accuracy and any confidence the even potential of benefit.”

Infowars.com reports: Adding to the surgeon general’s directive against childhood Covid vaccination later from the Florida Strawberry Festival, Gov. DeSantis explained the state’s roundtable concluded there’s “very little benefit” to vaccinating healthy children.

“If you look at teenage boys between 13 and 18 there’s been an increased signal for things like myocarditis,” DeSantis told reporters during a press conference. “You know one of the studies that was looked at to approve the Pfizer vaccine for young people found no hospitalization and death in the vaccine arm, which is good – but they found no hospitalization and death in the placebo arm either!”

The governor added the CDC’s constant flip-flops, most recently on mask rules, have caused the American people to lose trust in the institution.

“CDC with all due respect, they have not followed the science,” the governor said. “Throughout all this they’ve done a lot of political science. They’ve changed the guidance in like the last week or two with no change in underlying data – they just did it more for political purposes. And so… we are not just going to follow the CDC in the state of Florida.

“I think a lot of people have lost confidence in the CDC,” he added, “and I think that’s a huge majority of Americans that have lost confidence. So it doesn’t mean because they say it we won’t do it; we’re going to do it on our own, but clearly the fact that they say to do it is not going to be enough. We’re going to do our own stuff.”

The announcement, which makes Florida the first state in the nation to implement such a recommendation, contradicts current recommendations from the CDC, which advises parents to jab children as young as 5.

Watch the full roundtable discussion below, dubbed, “The Curtain Close on COVID Theater”: