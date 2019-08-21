Flight Logs Link Epstein Teen ‘Sex Slave’ Victim to Prince Andrew

Flight logs prove that one of Jeffrey Epstein’s teen “sex slave” victims was in key locations where she claimed she met Prince Andrew.

The documents show that Virginia Giuffre, who was just 17-years-old at the time, was flown to London, New York, and the Caribbean in 2001, according to the Daily Mail.

Reports also state that Prince Andrew was in the area at the time of her visits.

Breitbart.com reports: However, the report said “There is no suggestion the flight logs support the allegation made by Miss Roberts that Epstein ‘forced’ her to have sex with the duke in those locations and nor does it undermine his repeated and emphatic denials of ‘any sexual contact or relationship’ with Miss Roberts.”

In 2015, Breitbart London reported that Roberts claimed Epstein had forced her to have sex with Prince Andrew when she was underage.

“Epstein forced Jane Doe 3 to have sexual relations with a member of the British Royal Family, Prince Andrew (aka Duke of York),” the court documents read.

However, a recent statement issued by Buckingham Palace said Prince Andrew was “appalled” at the claims surrounding the deceased Epstein and denied any involvement in the alleged crimes.

“His Royal Highness deplores the exploitation of any human being and the suggestion he would condone, participate in or encourage any such behavior is abhorrent,” Newsweekreported.

On Sunday, Breitbart News reported that the London police declined to conduct a “full investigation” into Epstein in 2015 after they learned he was accused of trafficking minors into the United Kingdom for sex.

“[We] can confirm that the Metropolitan Police Service [MPS] received an allegation of non-recent trafficking for sexual exploitation,” a spokesman for the London police force told reporters.

“The MPS reviewed the available evidence and the decision was made that this would not progress to a full investigation. As such, the matter was closed,” they concluded.