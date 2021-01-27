Flight Attendants In China Told To Wear Diapers To Prevent Spread Of Covid

Flight attendants in China have reportedly been urged to wear disposable diapers and to avoid using airplane bathrooms to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

According to a CNN report, guidelines issued by the Civil Aviation Administration of China recommended that “cabin crew members wear disposable diapers and avoid using the lavatories, barring special circumstances to avoid infection risks”

Business Inider reports: The recommendation came alongside rules for other standard personal protective equipment, or PPE, like masks, gloves, and goggles. Those rules echoed those issued by the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC), which also call for flight crew to wear disposable gloves and facemasks.

The CDC guidelines including details on how to thoroughly scrub an airplane after each, and how to get rid of protective gear without spreading the virus. “After use, PPE must be carefully removed to avoid contaminating your skin or clothing,” said the guidelines.

In October, data showed flight attendants and other airline workers had lower rates of COVID-19 infection. Airlines said at the time that it illustrated how effective PPE was.

The US Association of Flight Attendants-CWA meanwhile urged flight staff to “wear a mask, wash hands frequently, and use all the safety tools at our disposal to remain healthy.” In June, the union said face masks were essential for building customer trust.

The Chinese guidelines went a step futher, however, saying that by wearing disposable diapers, cabin crew could avoid the usually tight airplane bathrooms. They said the tiny spaces could be hotspots for the spread of coronavirus. The recommendations were meant for flight attendants in areas with especially high infection rates.

Meanwhile, pilots and other members of the flight crew were asked to wear goggles and masks, but not diapers, per Bloomberg.