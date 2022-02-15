Flashback: Trudeau Says The Country He Most Admires Is China Because of Its Dictatorship

Justin Trudeau admits that the country he most admires is China because its “basic dictatorship” allows its leaders to wield absolute power. The shocking confession is found in a flashback video that is going viral on social media, as critics of the Canadian Prime Minister accuse him of showing his real face in the video.

The clip is introduced by a news anchor who expresses surprise regarding Trudeau’s comments about China’s Communist dictatorship: “Even with Sun TV watching for any slip, he was asked which country he most admired and referred to China.“

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email * Δ

Then Trudeau, under the guise of light jest, told us who he really is:

“There is a level of admiration I actually have for China because their, err, basic dictatorship is actually allowing them to turn their economy around on a dime and say we need to go green as fast as [possible], we need to start investing in solar, I mean there is a flexibility that Stephen Harper must dream about of having a dictatorship that he could do everything he wanted, that I find quite interesting.“

When they tell you who they are, believe them. pic.twitter.com/BuoNv874iZ — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 15, 2022

It’s not the first time Trudeau has been caught praising a Communist dictator. In 2016 he lavished praise on Fidel Castro, despite the communist autocrat’s dismal human rights record.

“Fidel Castro was a larger than life leader who served his people for almost half a century,” Trudeau said in a statement, which was issued while he attended a summit meeting in Madagascar. He described Castro, who ruled as a Communist autocrat for almost 50 years, as “Cuba’s longest serving President.”

He added that Mr. Castro was “a legendary revolutionary and orator” whose death had brought him “deep sorrow.”