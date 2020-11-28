FLASHBACK: Obama Admits Mail-in Ballots Can Be Trusted if Signatures Are Verified

November 28, 2020 Niamh Harris
Obama admits mail-in ballots can only be trusted if signatures are verified
In 2008 Barack Obama admitted that mail-in ballots can be trusted if the signatures on the ballots are verified.

In an interview with NBC News, Obama admitted that Oregon had a good mail-in system because every vote was scanned to ensure signatures matched and were verified.

Barack Obama: Well, I think we have to figure out whether this is fraud proof. I mean, Oregon has a terrific mail-in system but they’ve already scanned everyone’ signature whose registered to vote so that they can check to make sure that in fact the right people are voting.

