FLASHBACK: Obama Admits Mail-in Ballots Can Be Trusted if Signatures Are Verified

In 2008 Barack Obama admitted that mail-in ballots can be trusted if the signatures on the ballots are verified.
In an interview with NBC News, Obama admitted that Oregon had a good mail-in system because every vote was scanned to ensure signatures matched and were verified.
Barack Obama: Well, I think we have to figure out whether this is fraud proof. I mean, Oregon has a terrific mail-in system but they’ve already scanned everyone’ signature whose registered to vote so that they can check to make sure that in fact the right people are voting.
Watch:
