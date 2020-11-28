FLASHBACK: Obama Admits Mail-in Ballots Can Be Trusted if Signatures Are Verified

In 2008 Barack Obama admitted that mail-in ballots can be trusted if the signatures on the ballots are verified.

In an interview with NBC News, Obama admitted that Oregon had a good mail-in system because every vote was scanned to ensure signatures matched and were verified.

Barack Obama: Well, I think we have to figure out whether this is fraud proof. I mean, Oregon has a terrific mail-in system but they’ve already scanned everyone’ signature whose registered to vote so that they can check to make sure that in fact the right people are voting.

When @BarackObama challenged whether signatures matched, guess what the average rejection rate was? 62%! @realDonaldTrump only needs a rejection rate of 1% to 2% for election results to not be certified for Biden. pic.twitter.com/n399sAt96h — Robert Barnes (@Barnes_Law) November 27, 2020

Watch: