Flashback: Nasty Nancy Praised Capitol Storming as ‘Impressive Show of Democracy’

After condemning the storming of the U.S. Capitol building on January 6, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s hypocritical comments from 2011 have now come back to haunt her.

Following the 2011 invasion of the GOP-led Wisconsin State Capitol, Rep. Pelosi went on record praising the storming as an “impressive show of democracy in action.” Shortly after the storming of the Capitol earlier this month, Pelosi introduced the second impeachment against President Trump for “inciting” the violence.

However, ten years earlier, unions stormed stormed the Madison, WI State Capitol, much to Pelosi’s delight.

The invasion was an attempt to block a vote on collective bargaining reform.

Thousands of demonstrators illegally entered the building by violently breaking down doors and breaking windows.

The attack garnered much praise from Pelosi and other senior Democrats at the time.

@WeGotEd @thelastword I stand with the students & workers of #WI, impressive show of democracy in action #solidarityWI — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) February 18, 2011

