FLASHBACK: Lincoln Project Pedos Beg Teenagers to DM Them

A June tweet from the creepy pedophiles at the Lincoln Project calling for teenagers to privately message them has resurfaced, following child sexual harassment allegations against the group’s founder.

In June last year, the Lincoln Project tweeted, “Lincoln doesn’t know much about K-Pop stans or TikTok Teens. But I welcome them to this great cause, and want to understand more. If you stan K-Pop or are a teen on TikTok and want to help — or if you can explain this phenemon to me — please contact @ProjectLincoln ASAP.”

Lincoln doesn't know much about K-Pop stans or TikTok Teens.



But I welcome them to this great cause, and want to understand more.



If you stan K-Pop or are a teen on TikTok and want to help — or if you can explain this phenemon to me — please contact @ProjectLincoln ASAP. — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) June 21, 2020

Dailycaller.com reports: Twenty-one men interviewed said they had received “unsolicited” and “sexually provocative” messages from Weaver suggesting at times that he could get them careers in politics according to a Jan. 31 report from The New York Times. Weaver allegedly messaged a 14-year-old boy asking “questions about his body” and later approached the same boy more directly after he turned 18.

In 2004, rumors spread that Weaver had “made a pass at a young man” during a state republican meeting, the Atlantic reported. More allegations surfaced a few weeks ago, as men came forward claiming Weaver offered them jobs accompanied in exchange for sexual favors, according to Axios, following an initial report on the allegations from conservative writer and Lincoln Project critic, Ryan Girdusky, published by The American Conservative.

Weaver released a statement saying, “The truth is that I’m gay… And that I have a wife and two kids who I love. My inability to reconcile those two truths has led to this agonizing place,” according to Axios.

The Lincoln Project released a statement denouncing Weaver, calling him “a predator, a liar, and an abuser.”

The Lincoln Project has not responded to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s question on who actually sent out the tweet in question.