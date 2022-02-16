Flashback: Justin Trudeau Gave Heartfelt Eulogy to “Father” Fidel Castro

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau once lavished praise on Fidel Castro, despite the communist dictator’s poor human rights record.

“Fidel Castro was a larger than life leader who served his people for almost half a century,” Trudeau gushed in an official statement in 2016, which was issued while he attended a summit meeting in Madagascar.

He described Castro, who is rumored to be his father, as “Cuba’s longest serving President.”

He declared that Mr. Castro was “a legendary revolutionary and orator” whose death had brought him “deep sorrow.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s office stated:

The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the death of former Cuban President Fidel Castro: “It is with deep sorrow that I learned today of the death of Cuba’s longest serving President. “Fidel Castro was a larger than life leader who served his people for almost half a century. A legendary revolutionary and orator, Mr. Castro made significant improvements to the education and healthcare of his island nation. “While a controversial figure, both Mr. Castro’s supporters and detractors recognized his tremendous dedication and love for the Cuban people who had a deep and lasting affection for “el Comandante”. “I know my father was very proud to call him a friend and I had the opportunity to meet Fidel when my father passed away. It was also a real honour to meet his three sons and his brother President Raúl Castro during my recent visit to Cuba. “On behalf of all Canadians, Sophie and I offer our deepest condolences to the family, friends and many, many supporters of Mr. Castro. We join the people of Cuba today in mourning the loss of this remarkable leader.”

Recently Justin Trudeau’s brother blew the whisle on how the authortarian Canadian leader is actually a “pawn of the New World Order” who does not write his own speeches or tweets but instead performs scripts written for him by his globalist overlords.