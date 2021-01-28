FLASHBACK: Biden Warned ‘You Can’t Legislate by Executive Orders Unless You’re a Dictator’

Biden previously stated you could not legislate by executive order unless you're a dictator
This video from the 15th October 2020 exposes just how hypocritical Biden really is.

During a town hall broadcast two weeks before the 2020 election, Joe Biden warned that you can’t legislate by executive order unless you’re a dictator.

“I have this strange notion. We are a democracy,” Biden sarcastically said, pointing out that “Some of my Republican friends, and some of my Democratic friends occasionally say ‘well if you can’t get the votes, by executive order you’re going to do something’”.

“You can’t do it by executive order, unless you’re a dictator,” Biden continued, adding “We’re a democracy, we need consensus.”

WATCH:

Summit.news reports: Fast forward to the first day of Biden’s presidency.

The guy implemented NINETEEN executive actions.

Before the first week of his presidency was over, Biden had signed THIRTY-THREESEVEN executive actions.

Despite the apparent fact that Biden doesn’t even know what he’s signing, he has already put pen to paper on more than three times as many orders as the previous four Presidents COMBINED.

In their first weeks Trump signed four, Obama signed five, George W. Bush signed none, and Bill Clinton signed one.

Indeed, no other President has ever signed as many orders as Biden, according to The American Presidency Project at the University of California Santa Barbara.

So, Joe… In your own words, what does that make you?

Key Biden executive actions

SUBJECTTYPE OF ACTIONDATE
Re-engage with World Health OrganizationEnd withdrawal processJan. 20
Create position of COVID-19 response coordinatorExecutive orderJan. 20
Rejoin Paris climate agreementSign an “instrument”Jan. 20
Revoke permit for Keystone XL pipeline, pause energy leasing in ANWRExecutive orderJan. 20
Ask agencies to extend eviction/foreclosure moratoriumsRequestJan. 20
Ask Education Dept. to extend student-loan pauseRequestJan. 20
Launch an initiative to advance racial equity, end “1776 Commission”Executive orderJan. 20
Revoke order that aims to exclude undocumented immigrants from censusExecutive orderJan. 20
Preserve/fortify DACA, which helps “Dreamers”MemorandumJan. 20
Require masks/distancing on all federal property and by federal workersExecutive orderJan. 20
Reverse travel ban targeting primarily Muslim countriesExecutive orderJan. 20
Stop construction of border wallProclamationJan. 20
Combat discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation, gender identityExecutive orderJan. 20
Require ethics pledge for executive-branch personnelExecutive orderJan. 20
Modernize and improve regulatory review MemorandumJan. 20
End “harsh and extreme immigration enforcement”Executive orderJan. 20
Extend protection from deportation for Liberians in U.S.MemorandumJan. 20
Revoke certain executive orders concerning federal regulationExecutive orderJan. 20
Freeze any new or pending regulationsMemorandumJan. 20
Fill supply shortfalls in fight vs. COVID-19 with Defense Production Act, other measuresExecutive orderJan. 21
Increase FEMA reimbursement to states for National Guard, PPEMemorandumJan. 21
Establish “COVID-19 Pandemic Testing Board,” expand testingExecutive orderJan. 21
Bolster access to COVID-19 treatments and clinical careExecutive orderJan. 21
Improve collection/analysis of COVID-related dataExecutive orderJan. 21
Mount vaccination campaign amid goals such as 100 million shots in 100 daysDirectivesJan. 21
Provide guidance on safely reopening schoolsExecutive orderJan. 21
OSHA guidance for keeping workers safe from COVID-19Executive orderJan. 21
Require face masks at airports, other modes of transportationExecutive orderJan. 21
Establish a “COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force”Executive orderJan. 21
Support international response to COVID-19, “restore U.S. global leadership”DirectiveJan. 21
Ask agencies to boost food aid, improve delivery of stimulus checksExecutive orderJan. 22
Restore collective bargaining power for federal workersExecutive orderJan. 22
Repeal ban on transgender people serving openly in U.S. military Executive orderJan. 25
Tighten ‘Buy American’ rules in government procurement Executive orderExpected Jan. 25

