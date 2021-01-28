FLASHBACK: Biden Warned ‘You Can’t Legislate by Executive Orders Unless You’re a Dictator’

This video from the 15th October 2020 exposes just how hypocritical Biden really is.

During a town hall broadcast two weeks before the 2020 election, Joe Biden warned that you can’t legislate by executive order unless you’re a dictator.

“I have this strange notion. We are a democracy,” Biden sarcastically said, pointing out that “Some of my Republican friends, and some of my Democratic friends occasionally say ‘well if you can’t get the votes, by executive order you’re going to do something’”.

“You can’t do it by executive order, unless you’re a dictator,” Biden continued, adding “We’re a democracy, we need consensus.”

The guy implemented NINETEEN executive actions.

Before the first week of his presidency was over, Biden had signed THIRTY- THREE SEVEN executive actions.

Despite the apparent fact that Biden doesn’t even know what he’s signing, he has already put pen to paper on more than three times as many orders as the previous four Presidents COMBINED.

In their first weeks Trump signed four, Obama signed five, George W. Bush signed none, and Bill Clinton signed one.

Indeed, no other President has ever signed as many orders as Biden, according to The American Presidency Project at the University of California Santa Barbara.

So, Joe… In your own words, what does that make you?

A dictator signs 37 Executive Orders in 6 days.



Not a President. — RΞ4L ✪ (@P8R1OT) January 26, 2021

Key Biden executive actions