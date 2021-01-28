FLASHBACK: Biden Warned ‘You Can’t Legislate by Executive Orders Unless You’re a Dictator’

This video from the 15th October 2020 exposes just how hypocritical Biden really is.
During a town hall broadcast two weeks before the 2020 election, Joe Biden warned that you can’t legislate by executive order unless you’re a dictator.
“I have this strange notion. We are a democracy,” Biden sarcastically said, pointing out that “Some of my Republican friends, and some of my Democratic friends occasionally say ‘well if you can’t get the votes, by executive order you’re going to do something’”.
“You can’t do it by executive order, unless you’re a dictator,” Biden continued, adding “We’re a democracy, we need consensus.”
Summit.news reports: Fast forward to the first day of Biden’s presidency.
The guy implemented NINETEEN executive actions.
Before the first week of his presidency was over, Biden had signed THIRTY-
THREESEVEN executive actions.
Despite the apparent fact that Biden doesn’t even know what he’s signing, he has already put pen to paper on more than three times as many orders as the previous four Presidents COMBINED.
In their first weeks Trump signed four, Obama signed five, George W. Bush signed none, and Bill Clinton signed one.
Indeed, no other President has ever signed as many orders as Biden, according to The American Presidency Project at the University of California Santa Barbara.
So, Joe… In your own words, what does that make you?
Key Biden executive actions
|SUBJECT
|TYPE OF ACTION
|DATE
|Re-engage with World Health Organization
|End withdrawal process
|Jan. 20
|Create position of COVID-19 response coordinator
|Executive order
|Jan. 20
|Rejoin Paris climate agreement
|Sign an “instrument”
|Jan. 20
|Revoke permit for Keystone XL pipeline, pause energy leasing in ANWR
|Executive order
|Jan. 20
|Ask agencies to extend eviction/foreclosure moratoriums
|Request
|Jan. 20
|Ask Education Dept. to extend student-loan pause
|Request
|Jan. 20
|Launch an initiative to advance racial equity, end “1776 Commission”
|Executive order
|Jan. 20
|Revoke order that aims to exclude undocumented immigrants from census
|Executive order
|Jan. 20
|Preserve/fortify DACA, which helps “Dreamers”
|Memorandum
|Jan. 20
|Require masks/distancing on all federal property and by federal workers
|Executive order
|Jan. 20
|Reverse travel ban targeting primarily Muslim countries
|Executive order
|Jan. 20
|Stop construction of border wall
|Proclamation
|Jan. 20
|Combat discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation, gender identity
|Executive order
|Jan. 20
|Require ethics pledge for executive-branch personnel
|Executive order
|Jan. 20
|Modernize and improve regulatory review
|Memorandum
|Jan. 20
|End “harsh and extreme immigration enforcement”
|Executive order
|Jan. 20
|Extend protection from deportation for Liberians in U.S.
|Memorandum
|Jan. 20
|Revoke certain executive orders concerning federal regulation
|Executive order
|Jan. 20
|Freeze any new or pending regulations
|Memorandum
|Jan. 20
|Fill supply shortfalls in fight vs. COVID-19 with Defense Production Act, other measures
|Executive order
|Jan. 21
|Increase FEMA reimbursement to states for National Guard, PPE
|Memorandum
|Jan. 21
|Establish “COVID-19 Pandemic Testing Board,” expand testing
|Executive order
|Jan. 21
|Bolster access to COVID-19 treatments and clinical care
|Executive order
|Jan. 21
|Improve collection/analysis of COVID-related data
|Executive order
|Jan. 21
|Mount vaccination campaign amid goals such as 100 million shots in 100 days
|Directives
|Jan. 21
|Provide guidance on safely reopening schools
|Executive order
|Jan. 21
|OSHA guidance for keeping workers safe from COVID-19
|Executive order
|Jan. 21
|Require face masks at airports, other modes of transportation
|Executive order
|Jan. 21
|Establish a “COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force”
|Executive order
|Jan. 21
|Support international response to COVID-19, “restore U.S. global leadership”
|Directive
|Jan. 21
|Ask agencies to boost food aid, improve delivery of stimulus checks
|Executive order
|Jan. 22
|Restore collective bargaining power for federal workers
|Executive order
|Jan. 22
|Repeal ban on transgender people serving openly in U.S. military
|Executive order
|Jan. 25
|Tighten ‘Buy American’ rules in government procurement
|Executive order
|Expected Jan. 25
