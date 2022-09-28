Flashback: Biden Threatened To Blow Up Nord Stream 2 if Russia Invades Ukraine

Joe Biden’s threat to destroy the Nord Stream 2 pipeline if Russia invades Ukraine is attracting fresh attention in the wake of the sabotage of both Nord Stream 2 and Nord Stream 1 this week.

“If Russia invades, that means tanks or troops crossing the — the border of Ukraine again, then there will be — there will be no longer a Nord Stream 2,” Biden said during a press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in February. “We will bring an end to it.”

“How will you do that exactly, since the project, and control of the project, is in Germany’s control?” a reporter asked the US President.

“We will — I promise you — we will be able to do it,” Biden threatened, smirking.

Pres. Biden: "If Russia invades…then there will be no longer a Nord Stream 2. We will bring an end to it."



Reporter: "But how will you do that, exactly, since…the project is in Germany's control?"



Biden: "I promise you, we will be able to do that." https://t.co/uruQ4F4zM9 pic.twitter.com/4ksDaaU0YC — ABC News (@ABC) February 7, 2022

Informationliberation.com reports: Undersecretary of State Victoria Nuland issued similar threats on January, warning: “If Russia invades Ukraine, one way or another, Nord Stream 2 will not move forward.”

.@UnderSecStateP Victoria Nuland: “If Russia invades Ukraine, one way or another, Nord Stream 2 will not move forward.” pic.twitter.com/hEGBrx6HJj — Department of State (@StateDept) January 27, 2022

If the CIA just sabotaged Russian/European civilian infrastructure that would amount to an outrageous escalation of force putting all Americans at risk of a wider war with Russia.

“There is no doubt that these were explosions,” seismologist Bjorn Lund of Sweden’s National Seismology Centre told SVT on Tuesday.

Se video og fotos af gaslækagerne på Nord Stream 1 og 2-gasledningerne i Østersøen på https://t.co/pj96CN7CDB: https://t.co/7bgt8TljaH #dkforsvar pic.twitter.com/I1zEPaBLYO — Forsvaret (@forsvaretdk) September 27, 2022

The German magazine Spiegel reported Tuesday that the CIA “warned” the German government weeks ago during summer about “possible attacks on gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea.”

“The German government received the CIA tip in summer, Spiegel reported, citing unnamed sources, adding that Berlin assumes a targeted attack on Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines,” Reuters reported.

“From Ukraine's point of view, the permanent interruption of gas supplies from Russia to Germany would be a possible interest in the room. On the contrary, there would be immense political disadvantages that could arise from an attack.” pic.twitter.com/qziRb1gFUF — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) September 27, 2022

When asked about the prospect the pipelines were sabotaged, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said, “No option can be ruled out right now.”

UPDATE – The surface area of the largest Nord Stream gas leak shows a "disturbance" of well over 1 kilometer in diameter, according to the Danish armed forces. pic.twitter.com/u0r4cGjImo — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) September 27, 2022

“The destruction that occurred on the same day at once on three strings of the offshore gas pipelines of the Nord Stream system is unprecedented,” the operators of the Nord Stream pipelines said in a statement on Tuesday. “It is not yet possible to estimate the timing of the restoration of the gas transmission infrastructure.”