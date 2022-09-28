Flashback: Biden Threatened To Blow Up Nord Stream 2 if Russia Invades Ukraine

Joe Biden’s threat to destroy the Nord Stream 2 pipeline if Russia invades Ukraine is attracting fresh attention in the wake of the sabotage of both Nord Stream 2 and Nord Stream 1 this week.
“If Russia invades, that means tanks or troops crossing the — the border of Ukraine again, then there will be — there will be no longer a Nord Stream 2,” Biden said during a press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in February. “We will bring an end to it.”
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
“How will you do that exactly, since the project, and control of the project, is in Germany’s control?” a reporter asked the US President.
Latest Videos
Elites Panic As Queen’s Death Threatens To Expose Pedophile Ring
WEF Anoint Charles ‘The Great Reset King’
WEF To Force Public To Wear ‘Brain Implants’ So the Elite Can Read Their Minds
Woody Harrelson Slams Big Pharma: 'The Last People You Should Trust With Your Health'
NASA Insider Confesses on Deathbed: I Filmed Fake Moon Landing in 1969
Disney’s ‘Little Demon’ Is Normalizing Satanism and Pedophilia for the Masses
Nostradamus Predicted 'Great Uprising' Against King Charles III
King Charles III Vows To Usher In ‘Great Reset’ Following Queen Elizabeth’s Death
Bill Gates’ Factory Breeding 30 Million Mosquitos Infected With ‘Infertility Bacteria’ Per Week
“We will — I promise you — we will be able to do it,” Biden threatened, smirking.
Informationliberation.com reports: Undersecretary of State Victoria Nuland issued similar threats on January, warning: “If Russia invades Ukraine, one way or another, Nord Stream 2 will not move forward.”
If the CIA just sabotaged Russian/European civilian infrastructure that would amount to an outrageous escalation of force putting all Americans at risk of a wider war with Russia.
“There is no doubt that these were explosions,” seismologist Bjorn Lund of Sweden’s National Seismology Centre told SVT on Tuesday.
The German magazine Spiegel reported Tuesday that the CIA “warned” the German government weeks ago during summer about “possible attacks on gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea.”
“The German government received the CIA tip in summer, Spiegel reported, citing unnamed sources, adding that Berlin assumes a targeted attack on Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines,” Reuters reported.
When asked about the prospect the pipelines were sabotaged, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said, “No option can be ruled out right now.”
“The destruction that occurred on the same day at once on three strings of the offshore gas pipelines of the Nord Stream system is unprecedented,” the operators of the Nord Stream pipelines said in a statement on Tuesday. “It is not yet possible to estimate the timing of the restoration of the gas transmission infrastructure.”
Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)
- Inside Job: CIA Gave Germany Heads Up About Pipeline Attack Weeks Ago - September 28, 2022
- Tucker Carlson: Biden Admin Blew Up Russian Gas Pipelines - September 28, 2022
- Public Rise Up Against British Police Who Defended Pedophile From Online ‘hate’ - September 28, 2022