FLASHBACK: Biden Calls Himself a “Savior Around the World” for Forcing Americans to Fund Abortions

President Joe Biden awkwardly referred to himself as a “savior around the world” while touting his plans to force American taxpayers to fund Planned Parenthood.

A recently resurfaced 2019 video shows Biden speaking at a Planned Parenthood Action forum with other Democratic presidential primary candidates in South Carolina.

Answering a question from the moderators, Biden began by slamming President Trump for defunding the pro-abortion group through the Mexico City Policy.

Then, Biden described himself as a “savior” for vowing to restore that funding – something he did by executive order on Wednesday this week.

“We should get rid of Mexico City all the way, which I’ve always supported,” Biden told the group. “But here’s what Trump is trying to do now. He’s not only trying to do away with the $600 million that relates to Mexico City.”

“We have over $8 billion dollars in health care assistance around the world, and he’s trying to apply Mexico City standards to that. It’s dead wrong. People are dying around the world. We are their saviors around the world,” Biden added, proudly pointing to himself.

Lifenews.com reports: Biden also praised Planned Parenthood, which aborts more than 345,000 unborn babies in the U.S. annually, as life-saving.

“The reason that you guys are so critically important is because it’s not just making reproductive rights available, you’re saving a lot of lives by allowing women to come in for preventative care,” Biden said.

But abortions are not health care, and they do not save lives. Nearly 1 million unborn babies are aborted every year in America alone, and the number-one provider of abortions in the U.S. is Planned Parenthood. Biden supports Planned Parenthood’s deadly work, and he is forcing taxpayers to, too.

On Wednesday, just a week after taking office, Biden rescinded the Mexico City Policy and restored tens of millions of taxpayer dollars to the International Planned Parenthood Federation, which kills babies in abortions around the world and lobbies to legalize abortions in pro-life countries.

Some of that money will be used to pressure pro-life countries in Africa to legalize the killing of unborn babies in abortions, Obianuju Ekeocha, the leader of Culture of Life Africa, responded.

She expressed disgust that Biden, who claims to be Catholic, would call himself a “savior” for giving tax dollars to promote the killing of unborn babies in other countries.

“Talking about himself and his abortion partners as being the saviors of the world, this I find quite horrifying,” she said in an online message this week. “… this man now being the newly elected president of the United States then means that money will go into the pockets of organizations that are, in fact, abortion giants.”

Later, she continued: “This means the elimination of my people. This means the death and killing of the most innocent, of the African unborn babies.”

Biden’s action means Planned Parenthood and MSI Reproductive Choices (formerly Marie Stopes International) will receive tens of millions of U.S. tax dollars as they abort unborn babies and promote abortions across the world.

These two groups alone abort millions of unborn babies every year.

Under Trump, Planned Parenthood’s international arm was defunded of about $100 million and the British-based abortion chain MSI Reproductive Choices lost about $73 million in U.S. tax dollars.

Along with aborting unborn babies, the abortion groups have been accused of forced abortions, botched abortions that killed women, health and safety violations, sales of aborted baby body parts and failures to report sexual abuse of minors, among other things.

Now, because of Biden, they are being funded with Americans’ tax dollars again.