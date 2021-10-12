‘F**k Joe Biden’ Pandemic Goes Global – Protestors in Rome Chant ‘F**k Joe Biden’ Outside US Embassy

The ‘F**k Joe Biden’ movement has gone international!
In the video below, protesters in Rome, Italy, can be seen chanting “F**k Joe Biden” as they march past the American Embassy.
WATCH:
READ MORE: Democrats Furious As ‘F**k Joe Biden’ Pandemic Spreads Like Wildfire Across America
