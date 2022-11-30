Five Cars Used by Biden’s Secret Service Burn to the Ground

Five cars rented by Biden’s Secret Service mysteriously exploded and burned to the ground after Joe Biden left Nantucket over the weekend.
Biden spent Thanksgiving weekend at a $30 million estate in Nantucket, Massachusetts. During his visit, Biden called for all guns to be banned in America. He was also caught creeping on children at a restaurant on Main Street.
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
Thegatewaypundit.com reports: The five vehicles used by Secret Service agents were destroyed in a fire after Biden left Nantucket.
Latest Videos
Balenciaga Pedo-gate Blown WIDE OPEN
Klaus Schwab and George Soros Declare China Must Lead New World Order
Klaus Schwab: ‘God Is Dead’ and the WEF is ‘Acquiring Divine Powers’
‘Passion of the Christ’ Star Claims Hollywood Elite Are Trafficking Children For Adrenochrome
Bill Gates Tells World Leaders ‘Death Panels’ Will Soon Be Required
Justin Bieber: Facial Paralysis Is ‘Punishment’ For Exposing Illuminati Pedophilia
Spanish Royalty Expose Who Really Killed Princess Diana
‘Controlled Opposition’: Dave Chappelle’s Family Say He Was Killed and Cloned by the Illuminati
Michael Jackson Was Murdered for Saying SAME Things As Kanye 13 Years Ago
“At approximately 5:22 am Airport shift staff observed an active fire in the rental car overflow area through the Airport’s Closed Circuit Television System,” the airport said in a statement to the Nantucket Current. “Staff activated the Alert system and responded to the fire in Airport-3, where they were met by responding units from Nantucket Fire Department and Nantucket Police Department.”
“Combined fire resources responded and contained the fire. Several vehicles were damaged. The Airport is currently coordinating with rental car agencies and agency partners to ensure scene safety, There is no longer an active fire at this time: the Airport is open, and aeronautical operations are not affected,” the statement said.
According to the Nantucket Current, an investigation into the fire that charred the vehicles used by Secret Service agents during Biden’s visit determined the blaze was not suspicious.
WATCH:
The fire erupted Monday morning at 5 am just 40 feet away from the airport’s 25,000 gallon jet fuel tanks, the Nantucket Current reported.
VIDEO:
Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)
- New York Times Says Balenciaga Pedo Scandal Is ‘Fake News’; Demands BANNING of Users Who Speak Out - November 30, 2022
- Mainstream Media Celebrate As Tanks Roll Onto China’s Streets To Slaughter Protestors - November 30, 2022
- Five Cars Used by Biden’s Secret Service Burn to the Ground - November 30, 2022