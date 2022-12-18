“Fit & Healthy” 14 Year Old Suffers Cardiac Arrest While Out Biking

A 14-year-old boy is currently awaiting open heart surgery after suffering a cardiac arrest while he was out riding his bike last week.

The family of the teenage mountain biker Oscar spoke of the ‘horrendous’ moment his heart suddenly stopped whilst he was out on a ride.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

The 14-year-old and his stepfather, Adam Dawe, 34 were biking with the mountain biking group Cornwall Bicycle Project on Bodmin Moor when Oscar complained of feeling dizzy, Essex Live reported.

Shortly after Oscar collapsed, he stopped breathing and his heart stopped beating.

According to the Gateway Pundit, Someone in the group performed CPR, sparing his life, while others went to retrieve a defibrillator. Oscar was taken to the hospital, and his mother, Emmie Moran, 38, has been by his side at Bristol Children’s Hospital.

He spent four days in an induced coma and, although he has now regained consciousness, is still awaiting open heart surgery.

The abnormal growth of one of his arteries, compared to a normal heart, is what the doctors think was the cause of his cardiac arrest, according to Essex Live. They diagnosed him with an untreated underlying heart condition. The doctor said Oscar had six months to recover.

“Oscar is usually so fit and healthy; we had no idea he had an underlying heart condition,” according to the fundraising campaign organized for Oscar.

“Oscar’s life was saved by the quick thinking of one individual there that night and also the team effort of everyone out riding with him.”

“Luckily, they managed to perform CPR and get a defibrillator from the local village very quickly. This ultimately resulted in saving his life and had there not been a defibrillator so close, we know that Oscar would not have survived. Oscar is still in Bristol’s Children’s Hospital, awaiting open heart surgery, to fix the issue the Doctor’s found with his heart.”