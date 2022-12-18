“Fit & Healthy” 14 Year Old Suffers Cardiac Arrest While Out Biking

A 14-year-old boy is currently awaiting open heart surgery after suffering a cardiac arrest while he was out riding his bike last week.
The family of the teenage mountain biker Oscar spoke of the ‘horrendous’ moment his heart suddenly stopped whilst he was out on a ride.
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
The 14-year-old and his stepfather, Adam Dawe, 34 were biking with the mountain biking group Cornwall Bicycle Project on Bodmin Moor when Oscar complained of feeling dizzy, Essex Live reported.
Latest Videos
Balenciaga Pedo-gate Blown WIDE OPEN
Klaus Schwab and George Soros Declare China Must Lead New World Order
Klaus Schwab: ‘God Is Dead’ and the WEF is ‘Acquiring Divine Powers’
‘Passion of the Christ’ Star Claims Hollywood Elite Are Trafficking Children For Adrenochrome
Bill Gates Tells World Leaders ‘Death Panels’ Will Soon Be Required
Justin Bieber: Facial Paralysis Is ‘Punishment’ For Exposing Illuminati Pedophilia
Spanish Royalty Expose Who Really Killed Princess Diana
‘Controlled Opposition’: Dave Chappelle’s Family Say He Was Killed and Cloned by the Illuminati
Michael Jackson Was Murdered for Saying SAME Things As Kanye 13 Years Ago
Error 403: The request cannot be completed because you have exceeded your quota..
Domain code: youtube.quota
Reason code: quotaExceeded
Shortly after Oscar collapsed, he stopped breathing and his heart stopped beating.
According to the Gateway Pundit, Someone in the group performed CPR, sparing his life, while others went to retrieve a defibrillator. Oscar was taken to the hospital, and his mother, Emmie Moran, 38, has been by his side at Bristol Children’s Hospital.
He spent four days in an induced coma and, although he has now regained consciousness, is still awaiting open heart surgery.
The abnormal growth of one of his arteries, compared to a normal heart, is what the doctors think was the cause of his cardiac arrest, according to Essex Live. They diagnosed him with an untreated underlying heart condition. The doctor said Oscar had six months to recover.
“Oscar is usually so fit and healthy; we had no idea he had an underlying heart condition,” according to the fundraising campaign organized for Oscar.
“Oscar’s life was saved by the quick thinking of one individual there that night and also the team effort of everyone out riding with him.”
“Luckily, they managed to perform CPR and get a defibrillator from the local village very quickly. This ultimately resulted in saving his life and had there not been a defibrillator so close, we know that Oscar would not have survived. Oscar is still in Bristol’s Children’s Hospital, awaiting open heart surgery, to fix the issue the Doctor’s found with his heart.”
Niamh Harris
Latest posts by Niamh Harris (see all)
- “Fit & Healthy” 14 Year Old Suffers Cardiac Arrest While Out Biking - December 18, 2022
- NHS Says Covid Booster & Flu Jab Teams Have Visited Every Care Home In England - December 17, 2022
- AOC’s Climate Change Film Is A Massive Flop At The Box Office - December 17, 2022
People were healthier in the olden days before the industrial revolution forced them into cities. Before that all their food was organic, even their meat eggs everything. And their water wasn’t poisoned with fluoride and chlorine and god knows what and the air was natural like the rainfall. After that it all went down hill and here we are eating bugs and getting jabbed