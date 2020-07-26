Fish With ‘Human Face’ Found In Lake In China

A friendly and inquisitive fish with what appears to be a “human face” has been found in a lake in China — and people are freaking out.

A visitor to a small village outside the city of Kunming in south China captured a video of the creepy carp.

The video went viral on Weibo, a Chinese social media platform and in the clip the fish can be seen swimming to the edge of the lake and poking its head above the surface of the water.

Mirror report: On the fish’s head are dark dots which look like two eyes, two vertical lines which resemble the sides of a nose and one horizontal one underneath where a mouth would be.

During the clip a woman can be heard saying: “The fish has turned into a fairy.”

People were understandably freaked out by the sight.

One person commented: “This is scary.”

Another replied: “Who dares to eat it?”

The video was later shared on Twitter by a user called @Unexplained where it creeped out more people.

“Holy s***,” proclaimed one user.

Someone else wrote: “I am so freaked out right now.”

Others compared the fish to Voldemort, an alien and the animated fish from the 2004 film Shark Tale.