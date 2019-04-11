First Obama Employee To Be Arrested on Federal Corruption Charges

Barack Obama’s former White House counsel Greg Craig is set to be the first Obama employee arrested on federal corruption charges, according to his lawyers.

Greg Craig, who has also worked as an attorney for Bill Clinton, served as White House counsel for nearly the full first year of Obama’s presidency–from Jan. 20, 2009, when Obama was inaugurated, until the beginning of January 2010.

Barack Obama presided over the most lawless administration in history, and will always be remembered for a series of highly irregular overseas payments to authoritarian regimes, but until now the members of his inner circle have been considered above the law.

But now, in 2019, things seem to be changing.

Greg Craig’s lawyers have admitted in a statement late Wednesday that the former Obama attorney expects to be indicted on corruption charges over a scandal with Ukraine.

The Wall Street Journal‘s Byron Tau and Aruna Viswantha reported Wednesday night:

Former Obama White House counsel Greg Craig expects to be indicted in the coming days on charges stemming from work he performed for Ukraine in 2012, Mr. Craig’s legal team said. Mr. Craig has refused to accept a plea deal, and the matter could be presented to a grand jury for indictment as soon as Thursday, people familiar with the matter say. A spokesman for the Justice Department declined to comment.

In his own report on the looming indictment of the former senior Obama official, The New York Times‘ Kenneth Vogel writes that the indictment has “stemmed from” Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Barack Obama speaks with his very first White House counsel Greg Craig in the Oval Office June 11, 2009 in Washington, DC. Craig is now set to be indicted on federal corruption charges.

According to Breitbart, while Mueller has concluded his investigation and determined that President Donald Trump and his campaign did not collude with the Russians, while also not finding sufficient evidence to charge Trump on obstruction of justice, other matters that came up in Mueller’s probe have been handed off to different U.S. attorneys and federal law enforcement agencies for their handling.

Vogel writes: