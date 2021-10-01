First ‘New World Order’ Domino Falls – Tyrannical Australian Leader Gladys Berejiklian OUSTED

The corrupt tyrannical Australian leader who vowed to force non-compliant citizens to remain in lockdown forever has resigned in disgrace.

A visibly shaken Gladys Berejiklian dramatically resigned as NSW premier on Friday after the state’s corruption watchdog found that she had broken her oath of office.

Berejiklian had previously boasted to NSW residents that the unvaccinated among them will remain in a state of lockdown forever.

The 51-year-old leader not only resigned as NSW premier but also as Willoughby MP – effectively leaving politics for good.

‘I’ve had to make a difficult decision overnight,’ Ms Berejiklian angrily told a group of reporters today as she hastily read a prepared statement. She refused to take questions from reporters.

‘It pains me to announce that I have no option but to resign from the Office of Premier’.

The NSW Liberals will now elect a new leader, with frontrunner Treasurer Dominic Perrottet saying he will talk to his family and colleagues over the weekend before deciding whether to put his hand up.

Planning Minister Rob Stokes – who has always wanted the top job – has declared he will run and Tourism Minister Stuart Ayres is also being talked about.

‘I am extremely confident that whoever succeeds me will be more than capable to continue this job. Please give them your trust and confidence,’ Ms Berejiklian said.

The Independent Commission Against Corruption is investigating whether Ms Berejiklian encouraged or allowed corrupt conduct by her secret ex-boyfriend and former Wagga Wagga MP Mr Maguire between 2012 and 2018.

It will also probe whether she breached public trust by not reporting any suspicion of corrupt conduct and what role she had to play in two government grants handed out in Mr Maguire’s electorate.

An ICAC public inquiry on the matter will be held for about 10 days from October 18, overseen by Assistant Commissioner Ruth McColl SC.

Mr Maguire is accused of abusing his public office after admitting being involved in a cash-for-visa scheme and seeking secret commissions for brokering property deals. He was forced to resign in 2018.

Ms Berejiklian – who appeared to have been crying – denied any wrongdoing and slammed the watchdog for announcing its investigation into her as the state emerges from a four-month Covid lockdown.

‘Given the Covid restrictions, my resignation as premier could not occur at a worse time, but the timing is completely outside of my control as the ICAC has chosen to take this action during the most challenging weeks of the most challenging times in the state’s history.

‘Resigning at this time is against every instinct in my being and something which I do not want to do,’ she said.