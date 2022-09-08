First Lady of France Suing Media After 3 Year Investigation Concludes ‘She Was Born Male’

The first lady of France has said that she will take legal action after a three-year investigation by a French news outlet concluded that she was born as a man with the name Jean-Michel Trogneux, causing the news to go viral on French Twitter.

The news comes weeks after it was revealed President Trump boasted to close associates that he knew secrets about Emmanuel Macron’s sex life from US intelligence sources, causing a “transatlantic freakout” when a file referred to as “info re: President of France” was found at Mar-a-Lago.

French president Emmanuel Macron’s wife, 68-year-old Brigitte Macron, will sue the investigative journalists involved in the report, Paris-based newspaper Le Figaro reported.

Conservative journal Faits et Documents published an article in September claiming it had conducted a three-year investigation into Ms Macron, and that their theory was supported by many experts, according to CNews.

On 10 December, the journalist Natacha Rey gave a four-hour interview about the bombshell news, according to Numerama. The video was deleted following legal threats from the Macrons, but not before it had been viewed by more than 470,000 people.

French journalists claim they have found evidence Brigitte Macron was born as Jean Michel Trogneux (right)

Days later, on 13 December, the hashtag #JeanMichelTrogneux began trending on Twitter in France. The hashtag was the most discussed topic on the social media platform for days.

Trogneux is Ms Macron’s maiden name.

French President Emmanuel Macron began his relationship with his wife Brigitte when he was just 16 years old, while she was 40 and a teacher at his school.

The report said: “Before turning 17 Mr Macron was dating his still-married teacher, against the express wishes of his parents.”

Mr Macron’s parents had believed their son was dating Brigitte’s daughter, Laurence, before the truth came out.

They removed him and shipped him off to the elite Lycée Henri-IV in Paris.