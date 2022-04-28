Firefighters Tackle Huge Blaze At UK Sausage Factory

Firefighters from across Essex and Hertfordhsire were called out to tackle a massive blaze at a sausage factory in Harlow.

Fire crews arrived at the scene early Tuesday morning after the fire broke out on the industrial site on River Way in Harlow. It reportedly left 60% of the building damaged.

Mysterious fires have been erupting at multiple food industry facilities across the US in recent months.. Is this the start of something in the UK or just coincidence? Bear in mind that the global elites have been warning us to get ready for food shortages.

The BBC reports: A fire investigation is under way.

Thick plumes of smoke could be seen across the town and the fire service warned people to stay indoors and keep windows shut.

At 22:15, the fire service confirmed River Way had reopened to vehicles and pedestrians and it anticipated businesses would be able to operate as usual on Wednesday.

It said that overnight crews would continue to extinguish the fire – which was contained to the one building – with relief crews taking over at four-hour intervals.

Earlier, it said that when crews arrived the building was 95% alight and 100% smoke-logged.

Incident commander Scott Meekings said: “When we turned up we were faced with quite a ferocious fire that had smoke and flames billowing out of the building.

“Fire crews rapidly responded by increasing the resources we deployed to this incident but because of the nature of the contents within the building – a lot of cardboard, wooden pallets and plastics – the fire got hold very quickly.”