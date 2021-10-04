Fired NY Healthcare Workers Protest Vaccine Mandates by Burning Their Scrubs

Fired New York healthcare workers burn their scrubs in protest to vaccine mandates
Fired healthcare workers in New York held a vaccine mandate protest outside of Staten Island University Hospital on Saturday.

The group of medical professionals burned their scrubs while chanting “We will not comply!”

“We the people are pissed off!” one protester shouted. Others sung “Glory, Glory Hallelujah” in unison.

