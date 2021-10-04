Fired NY Healthcare Workers Protest Vaccine Mandates by Burning Their Scrubs

The group of medical professionals burned their scrubs while chanting “We will not comply!”
“We the people are pissed off!” one protester shouted. Others sung “Glory, Glory Hallelujah” in unison.
WATCH:
