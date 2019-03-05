West Virginia Church Burns to Gound, Bibles & Cross Found Unharmed

A massive fire tore through a West Virginia church in the middle of the night, destroying almost everything inside, but while digging through the rubble the next morning the local fire department made a discovery that many people are describing as a “miracle.”

Around 1 a.m. Sunday, the Coal City Fire Department was dispatched to assist in a fire at Freedom Ministries Church in Grandview, West Virginia. The volunteer firefighters say that although the odds were against them, God was on their side.

“Picture this, a building so hot that at one point in time, firefighters had to back out,” the fire department wrote on Facebook.

“In your mind, everything should be burned, ashes. Not a single bible was burned and not a single cross was harmed!“

CBS reports:

The fire department shared several photos of Bibles still perfectly intact. A nearly-unscathed cross hung against the wall. The department said they made the discoveries on Sunday while searching through the rubble.

“Prayers for the pastor and the congregation today,” they wrote.

On March 3 around 12:58am our department was dispatched to assist Beaver VFD with a structure fire at the Freedom… Posted by Coal City Fire Department on Sunday, March 3, 2019

Dean Vandall, a veteran firefighter from Josephine, West Virginia, said that in his experience Bibles are always saved from destruction in blazes he has been called to deal with.

“Out of every structure fire I have responded to in the past 20 years, not one bible has burned, they might have smoke damage or chared around the edges but you could still read every page.

“We gave the owners back alot of bibles over the years.

“It just goes to show that God’s word is more powerful than the devil’s fire and fury no matter how hot it gets. God was watching over all you guys lastnight, and every fire call yall go on.”

Many other people agreed with Dean Vandall and shared their own stories of witnessing similar miracles involving Bibles.

The Beaver, Ghent, Mabscott and Coal City Volunteer Fire Departments all responded to the blaze, WVNS-TV reports.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.