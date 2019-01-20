The number of cases of rape and abuse of children in Finland has soared since the country opened its doors to immigrants, Finnish Prime Minister Juha Sipilä has warned.

Sipilä’s warning comes after police confirmed they are currently investigating yet another case of young teenage girls being raped by refugees or asylum seekers.

Voiceofeurope.com reports: And now the police in Helsinki have arrested several migrants suspected of serious rape and serious sexual abuse of children. The crimes have been committed in the last two months.

No direct link with the cases in Oulu is currently known.

Finland’s Prime Minister Juha Sipilä wrote on Twitter: “As a result of the inhuman and reprehensible events in Oulu and Helsinki, the Government will meet next week in negotiations both on Tuesday and Friday.”

“It is unbearable that people who have asked for and even received asylum from us have brought such evil and caused unsafety here“, the country’s President Sauli Niinistö said in a statement.

Helsinki police point out the importance of parents informing their children to be cautious on social media, where the foreign rapists find their victims.