Fingerprints of Unvaccinated Teachers Sent to FBI As ‘Huge List’ of ‘Vaccine Refusers’ Compiled By CDC

New York City teachers who declined Covid vaccinations had their sensitive biometric data in the form of fingerprints sent to the FBI and Criminal Justice Services, according to bombshell court documents.

Attorney John Bursch stated in open court that the New York City educators were flagged with problem codes in their personnel files, and when that occurred “their fingerprints are sent with that flag to the FBI and the New York Criminal Justice Services.”

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

You can listen to Bursch make this statement on February 8 2023 at the 5:30 mark of the audio recording of the court proceeding.

The source of this information is Betsy Combier who wrote an affidavit in the Kane v. de Blasio case where she stated unvaccinated teachers were given a “problem code” label that was “then sent to the national databases at both the Federal Bureau of Investigation” (FBI) and the Department of Justice (DOJ).

In federal court on February 8th attorney Susan Paulson who was defending NYC stated that educators fired for declining Covid vaccination were not removed for misconduct, but rather for not meeting a requirement for employment.

If there was no misconduct, why are unvaccinated educators fingerprints sent to the FBI?

The news follows the release of bombshell federal government documents that reveal people who refuse Covid-19 vaccinations are put on a list and tracked by the the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

According to the shocking video obtained by National File, unvaccinated people are quietly tracked when they go to the doctor’s office or to the hospital due to a quiet new program proposed and implemented by the CDC. The new program is designed to “track people who are not immunized or only partially immunized.”

Doctors will now report those who refuse COVID vaccination as delinquent in a huge database. They will do this by using ICD-10 codes.

National File report: The bombshell piece of evidence was revealed at the September 14-15, 2021 virtual Zoom meeting of the federal government’s ICD-10 Coordination and Maintenance Committee (which includes representatives from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, known as CMS, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) National Center for Health Statistics).

At the meeting, the Committee discussed new categories of “ICD-10” codes that the CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS) wanted to create to mark people as “Unvaccinated for COVID-19,” “Partially Vaccinated for COVID-19” and “Other underimmunization status.”

The Committee made it clear that the new codes would be used to “track” unvaccinated people. At the time of the meeting, people who had adverse reactions to a past vaccine would still be categorized as unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, even if they are physically unable to get more vaccines or boosters.

The CDC implemented the new codes to track unvaccinated people in April 2022, according to a document published on a CMS federal government website.