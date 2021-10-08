Financial Times: Europeans Should ‘Prepare for Demographic Replenishment by Arabs’

Parag Khanna, the writer of the article also authored a book entitled ‘Move: How Mass Migration Will Reshape the World — and What It Means For You’.

Unsurprisingly, the far-left writer also has close ties with the World Economic Forum and the Council on Foreign Relations and was a ‘Global Governance Fellow’ at the Brookings Institution.

In his FT article, Khanna predicts that most of the planet will soon become “uninhabitable” due to climate change, causing “billions of people…to relocate to terrain in the latitudes best suited to survival.”

“North America and Eurasia must absorb more people,” Khanna writes.