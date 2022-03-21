Virginia Tech swimmer Reka Gyorgy says her finals spot was stolen from her by UPenn transgender swimmer Lia Thomas because of “the NCAA’s decision to let someone who is not a biological female to compete.“

While there has been unhappiness behinds the scenes regarding Thomas’ victory, Gyorgy is the first swimmer from the NCAA women’s championships to personally speak out against biological males in women’s sports.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email * Δ

“I’m writing this letter right now in hopes that the NCAA will open their eyes and change these rules in the future. It doesn’t promote our sport in a good way and I think it is disrespectful against the biologically female swimmers who are competing in the NCAA.”

“I know you could say I had the opportunity to swim faster and make the top 16, but this situation makes it a bit different and I can’t help but be angry or sad. It hurts me, my ear and other women in the pool.”

WOW: Virginia Tech swimmer Reka Gyorgy says her finals spot was stolen from her by Lia Thomas because of "the @NCAA's decision to let someone who is not a biological female to compete." pic.twitter.com/vrtEfqZ0LW — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) March 20, 2022

“One spot was taken away from the girl who got 9th in the 500 free and didn’t make it back to the A final preventing her from being an All-American. Every event that transgender athletes competed in was one spot taken away from biological females throughout the meet.”

According to Gyorgy, the future of women’s sports is on the line.

“I ask that the NCAA takes time to think about all the other biological women in swimming, try to think how they would feel if they would be in our shoes. Make the right changes for our sport and for a better future in swimming.”

NCAA did not immediately respond to NewsPunch’s request for comment.