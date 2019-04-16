Female jihadi jailed over attempted car bombing outside Notre Dame in 2016

On Friday Islamic terrorist Inez Madani was sentenced to eight years in prison for her attempted car bombing outside of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.

Madani was wounded with a knife in the belly of a police officer during the arrest in 2016.

The Journal.ie reports: Ines Madani, 22, was sentenced following a three-day trial during which she was accused of encouraging would-be jihadists to go to Syria and participate in attacks against France between March 2015 and June 2016.

She used Telegram – an encrypted messaging app widely used by jihadists to communicate.

Judge Isabelle Prevost-Desprez said that Madani was “recruited” by Oumar Diaw, also known as Abou Barrou, an influential jihadist of the Islamic State group.

She used different pseudonyms on social networks, pretending for example to be Abu Souleymane, a jihadist returned from Raqa to carry out attacks in France.

“You had some autonomy in the management of your personality…. Your determination marks your dangerousness,” Prevost-Desprez said.