Young Female College Student, Who Biden Called ‘Dog-Faced’, Says He ‘Humiliated’ Her

A young female college student who was called a ‘lying, dog-faced pony soldier‘ by Joe Biden after she asked about his poor performance in the Iowa caucus has shamed him for ‘humiliating‘ her and said his inability to answer her question shows how extremely poorly he’s performing.

Madison Moore, a 21-year-old economics student at Mercer University in Macon, Georgia, said for people to wave off the former vice president’s remark as nothing more than a joke is ‘kind of insulting‘.

Biden asked Moore if she had ever attended a caucus and she nodded her head yes, leading Biden to call her a ‘lying, dog-faced pony soldier‘.

Moore said: ‘It was kind of humiliating to be called a liar on national TV by the former vice president. Instead of answering that question straightforward, his immediate response was to attempt to invalidate me by exposing my inexperience.

‘He has been performing extremely poorly in this race and the fact that he couldn’t just straight answer my question without bullying or intimidating just exacerbates that fact.’

She added: ‘I am 21-year old college student, like what the hell do I know? Who cares who I am or my experience. Just answer the damn question.’

DailyMail report: Moore, who is on Mercer University’s debate team, attended Biden’s event as part of a school trip, reported the Macon Telegraph.

She asked Biden why voters should believe he could win after his poor performance in Iowa.

‘So you’re arguably the candidate with the greatest advantage in this race,’ Moore said, mentioning how Biden has name recognition as the former vice president and didn’t have to take time off from the campaign trail for impeachment hearings like the 2020 candidates who serve in the U.S. Senate.

‘How do you explain the performance in Iowa and why should the voters believe that you can win the national election?‘ she asked.

‘It’s a good question. Number one – Iowa is a Democratic caucus. You ever been to a caucus?‘ Biden asked the young voter.

She nodded in the affirmative.

‘No you haven’t. You’ve a lying dog-faced pony soldier,’ Biden said, getting laughs from the crowd.

‘You said you were – but now you’ve got to be honest. Now, I’m gonna be honest with you. It was a little bit confusing in Iowa,‘ he said.

Moore later explained she only nodded her head yes because she got nervous, but said she felt whether she had been to a caucus or not was irrelevant.

Biden’s spokespeople said the line was taken from a scene in a John Wayne movie, where a Native American chief refers to Wayne as a ‘lying, dog-faced pony soldier.‘

Still, Moore said she didn’t find it funny, regardless if Biden tried to play it off as a joke.

She added she wasn’t expecting for her question to make national headlines, saying: ‘If I had expected that I would’ve worn makeup. I would’ve looked a lot cuter.’