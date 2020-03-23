FEMA Chief ‘Accidentally’ Vows To ‘Attack Health & Safety’ of Americans

The head of FEMA vowed a crackdown on Americans’ health and safety while standing alongside US President Donald Trump during a coronavirus task force briefing.

In what has been described as an ill-timed blooper, the FEMA directors comments were immediately mocked on social media.

RT reports: “The federal government continues to take aggressive action and proactive steps to address the Covid-19 threat…

… as we attack the health and safety, or protect the health and safety of the American people…

“It remains our top priority,” stated the Federal Emergency Management Agency administrator Peter Gaynor.

When you accidentally tell the truth. 😩#FreudianSlip #FEMA pic.twitter.com/Qrgh0OD97W — Jay86 (@TDotChic23) March 22, 2020

The FEMA chief’s blunder did not go unnoticed, as dozens of alarmed Americans rushed to Twitter to wonder if they heard it right and mock it as an apparent ‘Freudian slip.’

Did anyone else hear the fema guy say “as we attack the health and safety” of the American people before correcting himself lmao that seems sketchy asf — m (@SunflowerMaddy) March 22, 2020

At the daily briefing, President Trump said he had approved New York and Washington’s requests to declare a major disaster amid the Covid-19 pandemic, and was about to approve California’s request too.

Today I’m announcing action to help New York, California, and Washington ensure that the National Guard can effectively respond to this crisis.

“Through FEMA, the federal government will be funding 100 percent of the cost of deploying National Guard units to carry out approved missions to stop the virus, while governors remain in command,” Trump added.