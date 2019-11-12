Fellow Soldiers Slam Col. Vindman for “Pushing a Coup”

American soldiers have slammed Adam Schiff’s star witness Col. Alexander Vindman for wearing his uniform during testimony as if he is “pushing a coup.”
Vindman testified to the House Intel Committee recently that he “thought” the President was wrong in his policy with Ukraine, so made the unilateral decision to tell Ukrainians to ignore POTUS.
Thegatewaypundit.com reports: The Conservative Treehouse reported on the release and highlighted some interesting pieces from the testimony. Apparently in his opening remarks young Vindman stated that he believed the President ‘demanded’ something from the Ukrainians. Representative Ratcliff destroyed him on this assertion.
Vindman believes he is president and went around President Trump to secretly advise Ukrainian officials to disregard President Trump.
This is also called insubordination.
The punishment of insubordination may be a dishonorable discharge.
Fellow soldiers are also slamming Vindman wearing his uniform to testify as if he is “pushing a coup.”
The Washington Examiner reported:
Some of Alexander Vindman’s fellow soldiers have blasted him for testifying in uniform during the House impeachment hearings, accusing him of politicizing the military by stating personal opinions that were highly critical of President Trump.
Vindman, 44, the National Security Council’s Ukraine director, was thrust into the political spotlight when he testified before Congress on Oct. 29 as one of the few people who listened in on a July phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
His appearance in uniform has been a point of contention. Military members detailed to the NSC typically wear suits but Vindman gave his testimony in uniform, and was lauded for having been awarded a Purple Heart for being wounded in Iraq, and a Combat Infantryman’s Badge.
“This is a bad look for him to be in uniform,” an active duty military officer stationed at the Pentagon told the Washington Examiner. “He makes it look like the Army is behind this. Like the Army is pushing a coup.”
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)
- Fellow Soldiers Slam Col. Vindman for “Pushing a Coup” - November 12, 2019
- Female MMA Fighter Pins Violent Anti-Trump Professor Disrupting Veterans Day Honors - November 12, 2019
- San Fransisco’s New Liberal DA: Public Urination “Will NOT Be Prosecuted” - November 12, 2019