Fellow Soldiers Slam Col. Vindman for “Pushing a Coup”

American soldiers have slammed Adam Schiff’s star witness Col. Alexander Vindman for wearing his uniform during testimony as if he is “pushing a coup.”

Vindman testified to the House Intel Committee recently that he “thought” the President was wrong in his policy with Ukraine, so made the unilateral decision to tell Ukrainians to ignore POTUS.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: The Conservative Treehouse reported on the release and highlighted some interesting pieces from the testimony. Apparently in his opening remarks young Vindman stated that he believed the President ‘demanded’ something from the Ukrainians. Representative Ratcliff destroyed him on this assertion.

Vindman believes he is president and went around President Trump to secretly advise Ukrainian officials to disregard President Trump.

This is also called insubordination.

The punishment of insubordination may be a dishonorable discharge.

Fellow soldiers are also slamming Vindman wearing his uniform to testify as if he is “pushing a coup.”

