Feds Raids Home of Clinton Megadonor Viktor Vekselberg

Federal agents have raided the homes of Clinton megadonor Viktor Vekselberg, according to reports.

Vekselberg funnelled large amounts of cash into the Clinton Foundation over the years, and he played a key role in the Uranium One deal.

“The Feds just raided the home of Viktor Vekselberg,” former Fox News producer Kyle Becker reported.

Slaynews.com reports: “Vekselberg is best remembered as a Clinton Foundation donor who played a key role in the Uranium One deal.

“Bill Clinton personally lobbied the State Dept. to allow the Russian oligarch to attend a CGI conf. in 2012.

“Vekselberg is perhaps the richest man in Russia,” Becker noted.

“Russian dissidents describe him as a key component of Putin’s economic regime… Vekselberg’s Renova Group… contributed between $25,000 and $50,000 to the Clinton Foundation”

“It should be noted that Vekselberg has been under sanction since 2018.

“That would be under the Trump presidency for those in Rio Linda.”

According to NBC:

“Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and FBI agents along with NYPD detectives were seen carrying boxes during a search of 515 Park Ave. in Manhattan and 19 Duck Pond Lane in Southampton.

“Records show those properties are linked to sanctioned Russian oligarch Viktor Vekselberg, a billionaire and close ally of President Vladimir Putin who heads the Moscow-based Renova Group, a conglomerate encompassing metals, mining, tech and other assets, according to U.S. Treasury Department documents.

The U.S. seizure of Vekselberg’s $90 million superyacht in Tango, off the Spanish coast, in early April.”

According to CNBC:

“Vekselberg did, however, donate money to the Clinton Foundation, the nonprofit charitable organization founded by former President Bill Clinton.

“Donor records show that Renova Group has donated $50,000 to $100,000, and a subsidiary of Renova, OC Oerlikon, has donated $10,000 to $25,000.

“Clinton Foundation records do not show when the donations were made, and none of Renova’s U.S. associates returned emails or messages from CNBC.

“In addition to supporting Fort Ross and the Clinton Foundation, Vekselberg and Renova Group have also funded Stanford University’s U.S. Russia Forum, a year-long academic exchange program that pairs American and Russian students to produce research papers.”