Federal Election Commission Chairman Drops Bombshell: ‘This Election Is Illegitimate’

The Chairman of the Federal Election Commission went on record with a bombshell announcement, stating that from what he’s seen in Pennsylvania, and reports he’s been getting from elsewhere in the country, this election is illegitimate.

It really is explosive news. The top boss of all the election officials, Trey Trainor, has confirmed that in his professional opinion, “there has not been transparency in the election” and “this election is illegitimate.“

He dropped the bombshell on the liberal news media at Newsmax when he made the announcement that he believes “that there is voter fraud taking place in these places.”

There is no legitimate reason at all for observers to be denied access to the ballot counting. Ipso facto, the ballot counting must be “illegitimate.“ That announcement isn’t coming from just anyone. Trey Trainor isn’t just a state election official, he’s a federal one.

And on top of that, he’s the leader of the whole commission. Unlike the liberal media hacks who were in a hurry to call state races for the Democrats and the presidency for Biden, Trainor knows a thing or two about election integrity.

Speaking to Newsmax, Chairman Trainor said, “Despite winning a court order which allows the Trump campaign to send observers to watch ballot counting in Pennsylvania from six feet away ballot watchers ‘have not been allowed into the polling locations in a meaningful way.’”

Trainor points out that “when observers have been permitted to watch, the goalpost has been moved away.” Simply put, “there has not been transparency in the election.”

“Our whole political system is based upon transparency to avoid the appearance of corruption,” Trainor insists. “State law allows those observers to be in there. If the law isn’t being followed then this election is ‘illegitimate.‘”

The Trump campaign held a press conference on Saturday to make an big announcement of their own.

They declared they will go to war over this in the courts. As Rudy Giuliani said, the media don’t get to decide who won the election — judges do.

Chairman Trainor, an old school gunslinger from Texas appointed by Trump, is behind them all the way. What Team Trump is claiming are “very valid allegations,” he agrees, which need to be “fully vetted” by the court system. He predicts that the charges are serious enough to “end up in the Supreme Court.”