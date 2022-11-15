FEC: Mitch McConnell BUSTED Taking Zelensky’s Stolen FTX Money

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell secretly took huge sums of stolen FTX cash, according to new FEC documents.

The documents show McConnell’s Senate Leadership Fund receiving $2,500,000 from someone at FTX, the crypto company that collapsed last week.

Thelibertydaily.com reports: The money goes from taxpayers, is sent as “aid” to Ukraine, which gives a good chunk of the laundered money to FTX, which contributes to the Uniparty Swamp. This prompts the Uniparty Swamp to repeat the process, and as we’ve seen over the past several months, it’s working wonders. Corporate media barely reports on all the money getting laundered there on a weekly basis. No Democrats and very few Republican politicians bring up the issue. Nearly everyone is on the take.

McConnell is among the top recipients that we’ve found so far.

If you’re going to run a con, you have to keep people from following the money. Sadly, if FTX hadn’t collapsed it’s very likely this con would have continued unabated for years, even decades. That’s the state of geopolitics today.