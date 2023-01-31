FDA Say Getting Pfizer’s Covid Booster & Flu Jabs On Same Day Raises Risk Of A Stroke

Getting Pfizers’ Covid bivalent booster and a flu jab on the same day could increase the risk of having a stroke, according to the US Food and Drug Administration.

The FDA discovered the preliminary link while searching through vaccine injury databases when a seperate safety concern was raised about the Pfizer vaccine.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

The Mail Online reports: Earlier this month, one of the country’s vaccine surveillance systems flagged a possible association between the Omicron-specific shot and an elevated risk of an ischemic stroke among seniors over 65.

FDA officials who have been investigating the link said most of the patients had also received their flu shot on the same day, which might be a factor.

Millions of Americans got both shots at the same time this winter following a major public health push by the White House. In September, Dr Ashish Jha, White House Covid Response Coordinator, said: ‘I believe this is why God gave us two arms — one for the flu shot and the other for the Covid shot.’

The FDA is launching a bigger study to examine potential safety problems arising from vaccinating against Covid and flu simultaneously.

The findings will help the agency decide whether to continue with its recommendation to get both vaccines at the same time next winter.

For now health officials are still recommending people get both shots at once because getting infected with flu or Covid also raises the risk of strokes.