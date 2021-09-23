FDA Official: We Will ‘Blow Dart African Americans’ and Create ‘Nazi Germany Registry’ for Unvaccinated

An FDA official has been caught on camera advocating for creating a Nazi Germany-style registry listing the details of all unvaccinated Americans and forcing the vaccines on black people by shooting a “blow dart” at them.

Project Veritas released the second video of its COVID vaccine investigative series on Wednesday exposing U.S. Food and Drug Administration [FDA] economist, Taylor Lee, who was caught on camera calling for forced COVID vaccinations and a registry for all unvaccinated Americans.

Taylor Lee, FDA Economist: “Go to the unvaccinated and blow it [COVID vaccine] into them. Blow dart it into them.”

Lee: “Census goes door-to-door if you don’t respond. So, we have the infrastructure to do it [forced COVID vaccinations]. I mean, it’ll cost a ton of money. But I think, at that point, I think there needs to be a registry of people who aren’t vaccinated. Although that’s sounding very [much like Nazi] Germany.”

Lee: “Nazi Germany…I mean, think about it like the Jewish Star [for unvaccinated Americans].”

Lee: “I’m gonna go door-to-door and stab everyone [with the COVID vaccine], ‘Oh, it’s just your booster shot! There you go!’”

Lee: “So, if you put every anti-vaxxer, like sheep, into like Texas and you closed off Texas from the rest of the world, and you go, ‘Okay, you be you in Texas until we deal with this [pandemic].’”

Lee: “All of the wealthy white people are getting vaccinated because they’re educated.”

Lee: “There are political appointees [at the FDA] that are generally scientific advisors or are appointed by the president or the commission…They’re being paid based on if the other people are staying in power.”

Lee: “Unfortunately, everyone ends up playing politics, but I don’t think that the career scientists are — I think that it’s the people that they’re unfortunately having to report to because these political appointees are being put in place and that’s part of like — the Senate confirms the people to then just pick their people.”

Lee said that due to a large portion of the African American community being hesitant to take the COVID vaccine, the solution would be to “blow dart” on them:

Lee affirmed that “wealthy white people” are more likely to get the COVID vaccine because they are “educated,” and added that he would be willing to force COVID vaccines upon Americans himself if needed.

Lee also said that FDA officials can often be political appointees rather than actual scientific experts.

