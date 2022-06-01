FDA Data Shows 97% of Pregnant Women Injected with Pfizer Jab Lost Their Babies

Newly released FDA data shows that between 82% – 97% of pregnancy’s documented by Pfizer in early 2021 resulted in death after receiving the jab .

This is yet more damning evidence that Pfizer and the FDA colluded together to conceal damaging data related to the roll out of the Pfizer COVID-19 jabs.

Healthimpactnews.com reports: Back in May of 2021, Operation Rescue published a report from a whistleblower who had examined the Pfizer documents submitted to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) which authorized the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for emergency use in the UK back in December of 2020, and among those documents (which we assume were also submitted to the FDA but not yet made public) were the results of animal trials showing serious birth defects occurred in rat specimens injected with the vaccines.

When the EMA originally authorized the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines, they included a warning about injecting child-bearing women:

Fertility, pregnancy and lactation Pregnancy There are no or limited amount of data from the use of COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine BNT162b2. Animal reproductive toxicity studies have not been completed. COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine BNT162b2 is not recommended during pregnancy. For women of childbearing age, pregnancy should be excluded before vaccination. In addition, women of childbearing age should be advised to avoid pregnancy for at least 2 months after their second dose. Breast-feeding It is unknown whether COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine BNT162b2 is excreted in human milk. A risk to the newborns/infants cannot be excluded. COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine BNT162b2 should not be used during breast-feeding. Fertility It is unknown whether COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine BNT162b2 has an impact on fertility.

However, when the FDA issued an EUA for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines shortly after the EMA, in December of 2020, they did NOT include any warnings for pregnant and child-bearing women.

As of the 5/20/2022 release of VAERS data, there have been 4,202 cases recorded of fetal deaths following COVID-19 vaccines for the past 18 months since these vaccines were issued EUAs.

By way of contrast, performing the exact same search in VAERS for the previous 30 years (360 months) there were only 2,239 fetal deaths recorded following all FDA-approved vaccines during those 30+ years.

That’s a 3,653% increase in dead babies following COVID-19 vaccines, compared to deaths of pre-born children following vaccines for the previous 30+ years.