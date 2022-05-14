FDA Chief Claims ‘Fake News’ Kills More People Than Cancer and Heart Disease

Fake news is now the “leading cause of death” in the United States according to FDA chief Dr. Robert Califf.

Yes, you read that correctly.

Dr. Califf spoke about his remarks during a CNN interview with Pamela Brown, which were originally made at a conference in Texas last month when he claimed online misinformation was “now our leading cause of death” in the US.

After admitting that there was “no way to quantify this,” before mentioning heart disease and cancer (actual killers), Califf was allowed to make the absurd claims without any push back by the host.

Claiming that there has been “an erosion of life expectancy,” Califf said that Americans were living an average of 5 years shorter than people in other high income countries. According to Califf, that’s because of fake news.

Califf said that anti-virals and vaccinations meant “almost no one in this country should be dying from COVID,” before going on to explain that there was also a “reduction in life expectancy from common diseases like heart disease.”

“But somehow … the reliable, truthful messages are not getting across,” he said, adding, “And it’s being washed down by a lot of misinformation, which is leading people to make bad choices that are unfortunate for their health.”

In an exclusive interview with CNN's Pamela Brown, FDA chief Dr. Robert Califf explains why he says the leading cause of death in the US is misinformation. https://t.co/rrsKLlLIxf pic.twitter.com/hQ0uSXa1zz — Android Facts (@manatweets) May 9, 2022

The FDA chief did not explain how ‘online misinformation’ was causing more deaths from heart disease, but went ahead and made the claim anyway without being challenged by the host.

As we have exhaustively highlighted, “online misinformation” is indistinguishable from information the regime doesn’t like.

As we previously noted, the woman picked to head up the Department of Homeland Security’s ‘Ministry of Truth’ said free speech makes her “shudder” while also promoting the lie that the Hunter Biden laptop story was Russian disinformation.

Nina Jankowicz also ludicrously cited Christopher Steele as an expert on disinformation. Steele was the author of the infamous Clinton campaign-funded Trump ‘peegate’ dossier’ that turned out to be an actual product of disinformation.

The contrived moral panic over “misinformation” has become more pronounced following Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter, with CNN guests recently complaining about how it might impact their monopoly on controlling “the channels of communications.”