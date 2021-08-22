FDA Aiming To Give Full Approval To Pfizer Covid Vaccine Next Week

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is planning to give full authorization to Pfizer’s Covid vaccine sometime next week, according to reports.

The US regulator hopes to give the greenlight for Pfizer’s immunization in the coming days, the New York Times and Politico reported on Friday. The Times added that although the FDA still has a “substantial amount of paperwork and negotiation with the company” to get through, it could give full approval as soon as Monday.

The move will no doubt pave the way for additional vaccine mandates.

Metro reports: The Pfizer vaccine’s full approval is expected to be the catalyst for various public and private organizations to impose vaccination mandates, including hospitals and universities. Many organizations were waiting for the FDA’s seal to announce inoculation requirements, which are unpopular among the vaccine hesitant population.

Earlier this month, the Pentagon stated it would make coronavirus vaccines mandatory for all US military members by mid-September or earlier upon the FDA granting full approval to the Pfizer jab.

White House chief medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci on August 8 said he hoped that coronavirus vaccines would begin receiving full approval ‘within the month of August’. Fauci added that full approval could prompt more organizations to require vaccinations for staff.

Reports of the FDA’s apparent push to license Pfizer’s vaccine come two days after the Biden administration recommended that fully vaccinated American adults get booster shots eight months after they got their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna jab. The booster shots will be available starting on September 20, President Joe Biden said.