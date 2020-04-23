FCC Investigating Schiff for ‘Privacy Law’ Violations During Impeachment Sham

FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr is seeking answers from House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff about his use of secret subpoenas that essentially set up a “unilateral & unchecked” surveillance state to target the president’s allies.

Rep. Adam Schiff spent months launching secret impeachment hearings and obliterating ethical boundaries, gambling on the assumption that his conduct would not be called into question.

But Schiff gambled and lost. Brendan Carr, one of the straightest arrows in government, sent Schiff a five-page letter last month demanding answers about his unusual subpoena activity.

“Chairman Schiff has been collecting Americans’ private call records through a secret & partisan process. He even published some of them in the Impeachment Report,” Carr tweeted along with a copy of his letter.

“These sensitive records are protected by federal law. His conduct raises serious concerns & I’ve asked for answers. By proceeding in secret, Schiff deprived Americans — from private citizens to his political opponents to a journalist — of their legal right to go to court and seek to maintain the confidentiality of their sensitive call records.

“As a country, are we comfortable with one political party in Congress having the unilateral & unchecked power to secretly obtain & publicize the confidential call records of any private citizen, journalist, or government official? Chairman Schiff has been doing exactly that.”

Newsmax reports: Schiff published Nunes’ phone records in the committee’s sweeping impeachment report, indicating that Nunes had multiple communications with key figures in the inquiry: Giuliani, and Giuliani’s Soviet-born associate Lev Parnas, who has been indicted on campaign finance charges.

The records also show Giuliani was in communication with Solomon, a conservative opinion columnist.

Kim Strassel of The Wall Street Journal described Schiff’s actions as devious and abusive.

Schiff “didn’t notify his targets, and Republican committee members were barred from telling the public what they knew,” Strassel wrote.

“Worse, he deceived one of his targets. He sent a subpoena for call records to Mr. Giuliani on Sept. 30 and suggested Mr. Giuliani had two weeks to work with the committee, even as Mr. Schiff was already secretly demanding Giuliani call records from a phone carrier.”

Schiff has said it is standard procedure for investigators to seek phone records; he hasn’t revealed the names of individuals found in the call log who are not the target of a criminal investigation.

“It is, I think, deeply concerning that at a time when the president of the United States was using the power of his office to dig up dirt on a political rival that there may be evidence that there were members of Congress that were complicit in that activity,” Schiff said on Dec. 3.