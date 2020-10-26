FBI’s Wray Had Hunter Biden’s ’SICKENING’ Laptop Since December – Kept It Secret From POTUS

FBI Director Christopher Wray had in his possession Hunter Biden’s “laptop from hell” but did not inform President Trump about it.

On Saturday, Chinese-owned G-TV released several disturbing images and videos from Hunter Biden’s laptop, including video and photo’s of his drug-fuelled sexual misdeeds.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Crack-addicted Hunter Biden was Joe Biden’s bagman for many of his multi-million dollar foreign pay-for-play schemes.

On Sunday Jack Posobiec and OANN broke the news that corrupt FBI Director Chris Wray hid this laptop from President Trump and the nation.

This is what Wray has to get around as questions are being asking about his handling of this. Dec 2019 was just before DNC primary votes began and this clearly would have been a major factor. Wray never told WH any of this. — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) October 25, 2020

Axios reported on Sunday that it is likely that Wray will be fired immediately following the election.