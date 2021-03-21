FBI: ‘White Supremacy’ NOT Responsible for Hate Crime Threat to Asians

FBI crime statistics completely debunk the media’s narrative that white people represent the biggest violent crime threats to Asians.

According to official FBI data, white people are significantly underrepresented in crime statistics compared to their per capita population.

Since the tragic killing of six Asian women who worked in massage parlors in Atlanta last week, the media has relentlessly propogated the false narrative that “white supremacy” is to blame.

Summit.news reports: They hyped this explanation despite the fact that the attack had nothing whatsoever to do with race and despite two white women also being killed during the shooting.

Despite admitting the attack had no racial motive, CNN still blamed it on “white nationalism and domestic extremism” in an article titled ‘White supremacy and hate are haunting Asian Americans’.

However, official crime stats show that white people are significantly underrepresented in terms of the violent crime threat they pose to Asians.

Though black people comprise 13% of the pop.



They committed 27.5% of all violent crimes against Asian Americans in 2018



While whites comprise 62% of the pop. the commit 24% of crimes against Asians



But please tell me how white supremacy is the issue https://t.co/3Zdn12vTfb — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) March 19, 2021

As the Washington Examiner highlights, citing FBI statistics, whereas whites comprise 62% of the population, they committed 24% of crimes against Asians in 2018.

In comparison, blacks, who comprise 13% of the population, committed 27.5% of all violent crimes against Asian Americans in 2018.

So clearly, white people do not represent the biggest crime threat to Asian Americans.

The figures once again underscore how the media has contrived another hysterical moral panic in order to bolster what can no longer be seen as anything other than institutional racism and hatred towards white people.