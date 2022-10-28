FBI Whistleblower Reveals Bureau Targeting ‘Misinformation’ Under ‘Election Crimes’ Ahead of Midterms

Project Veritas has published a newly leaked document provided by an FBI whistleblower that reveals the bureau will be targeting “misinformation” and “disinformation” as “election crimes” ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.

The leaked document titled “2022 Midterm Elections Social Media Analysis Cheat Sheet” details what FBI agents should look out for leading up to November 8, however it does not state who is responsible for deciding what constitutes “misinformation” and “disinformation.”

The document details how the bureau will tackle what they consider to be “election crimes.”

It lists “misinformation” as a potential election crime, describing it as “false or misleading information spread mistakenly or unintentionally.” The document also lists “disinformation” as a potential election crime, describing it as “false or inaccurate information intended to mislead others.”

It continues, “Disinformation campaigns on social media are used to deliberately confuse, trick, or upset the public.”

These categories raise questions about who gets to determine what is “misinformation” and/or “disinformation.”

The criminalization of free speech under the guise of “election crimes” represents a grave escalation in the Biden administration’s authoritarian war on the truth.

Project Veritas report: Recently, the Biden administration attempted to create the “Disinformation Governance Board” under the Department of Homeland Security. After severe pushback from the public due to free speech concerns, the federal government pulled the plug on this idea.

In another section of the leaked document labelled “Things to Consider,” the FBI reminded its agents that the First Amendment and Fourth Amendment exist. Both amendments are in the Bill of Rights and protect Americans’ rights to free speech and against “unreasonable” searches or seizures.

The Bureau also flagged the potential for “Voter/Ballot Fraud” in this election, an activity that some have attempted to rule out as a threat to the American electoral system.