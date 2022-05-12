FBI Whistleblower Confirms Bureau Targeting ‘News Media’

An FBI whistleblower has confirmed that the bureau unconstitutionally targets “news media” as part of a crackdown on the First Amendment.

The whistleblower provided documents to Project Veritas proving that the FBI labeled the outlet as “news media,” contradicting the bureau’s original court filing.

According to Veritas, “This is a direct contradiction of the U.S. government’s in-court position that Project Veritas are not journalists.”

Infowars.com reports: In an anonymous video interview, the whistleblower told Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe that he went public after witnessing “a number of troubling things that are happening in the FBI.”

In addition to his personal feelings, the longtime FBI Special Agent noted, “The direction that the agency has headed troubles a vast majority of the agents.”

Issuing a warning to the nation, the FBI source said, “Tyranny happens incrementally, and it happens by a bunch of people agreeing to small injustices over and over simply to keep their paycheck and their pension…to maintain your paycheck and pension that gives you the Holocaust.”

The FBI investigation into Project Veritas was labeled “Threat Band I” by the agency, a designation reserved for “threat issues that are likely to cause the greatest damage to national interests or public safety in the coming year.”

While the newly obtained documents show the bureau labeled Veritas as “news media,” the government’s original court filing stated, “Project Veritas is not engaged in journalism within any traditional or accepted definition of that word,” because its reporting is “non-consensual.”

The whistleblower’s documents also proved the FBI used its Cellular Analysis Survey Team (CAST) tools to track the Veritas crew’s cellular geolocation via cell phone.

This revelation confirms the federal government is doing the political bidding of the Democrat party instead of focusing on real threats to the nation.