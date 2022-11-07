FBI ‘Turned A Blind Eye’ To Hunter Biden’s Dodgy Foreign Business Deals Ahead Of 2020 Election

Fact checked
November 7, 2022 Niamh Harris News, US 0
Hunter Biden
LinkedInRedditTelegram

According to a Bombshell congressional report, the FBI turned a blind eye to Hunter Biden paying thousands ‘to individuals involved in human trafficking & organized prostitution’ and his dodgy foreign deals as revealed on his laptop, weeks before the 2020 election

The House Judiciary Committee slammed the FBI for looking the other way and giving Hunter Biden, ‘preferential treatment’ in a 1,050 page report released Friday.

The Mail Online reports: Senior Republicans claimed the Bureau ‘downplayed’ the scandal of Hunter’s foreign business deals and potential illegal activity in the weeks before the 2020 presidential election and ‘even colluded with social media platform Facebook to suppress information.’

Latest Videos

Elon Musk has a genius for PR. He seems to be on the front page of every newspaper around the world everyday. He builds electric cars, sends rockets to Mars, has ten children, is the richest man in the world, and says dumb things on Twitter, and then buys the platform. But who is Elon Musk really? Is he really going to bring free speech back to the internet? And what is his agenda? The world’s richest man was pictured wearing a Satanic-themed outfit arriving at Heidi Klum’s Halloween party with his mother, Maye Musk. The red and black outfit worn by Musk, who completed his 44 billion dollar takeover of Twitter this week, featured an image of Baphomet carved into the chest plate with an upside down cross between its horns. Maye Musk seemed completely at ease with her son wearing a Satanic outfit. After all, she has her own history of Satanic themed outfits and blatant Illuminati symbolism. Despite dropping hints about who he serves, Musk still has a legion of fans who believe he somehow stands outside of the corrupt system. Surely, they say, he’s not… one of them? According to Musk’s fans, his purchase of Twitter is set to usher in a glorious new era where freedom of speech is respected on the internet and enshrined as a right, as it should be under the constitution. You might have noticed Twitter users, including some large accounts, test the waters immediately after Musk bought the platform, tweeting out direct references to banned subjects, hoping to find evidence that Musk’s new policies had already taken effect. But these fanboys are destined to have their hearts broken and their dreams sold down the river. Now that he has completed the purchase of the platform and dubbed himself “Chief Twit”, Elon Musk is taking off his mask. Rather than turning Twitter into a free speech platform, Musk has immediately bowed to the globalist elite and has indicated he will crackdown even more harshly than his predecessors on so-called “hate speech”, and will operate a “zero tolerance” policy on content deemed offensive by a select group of moderators. Let’s face it, we all know what “hate speech” means. It’s any speech not endorsed and celebrated by the globalist elite. It’s a way to silence dissent and control the herd. On Tuesday, Musk revealed that a small group of far-left “civil society leaders,” including the Anti Defamation League, will be given tools to ban users and delete content that they deem to be “hateful.” Musk is also back-pedalling on his promise to unban controversial users such as Donald Trump and Milo Yiannopoulos, and said that he no longer believes that individuals who were de-platformed for violating Twitter rules should be allowed back until the ADL has reviewed their case. Apparently those who have been deplatformed by Twitter need to cool their jets for a few more weeks. But this is the ADL we are talking about. They make Snopes look like paragons of common sense, moderation and and decency. Let’s face it, in siding with the ADL, Musk has decided to protect his $44 billion investment and kowtow to the global elite. Elon Musk’s people are no better than Jack Dorsey’s. One of Musk’s senior employees tasked with overseeing moderation on Twitter, Yoel Roth, has a history of posting anti-Trump content on the platform. For those who have been paying attention to what has really been going on behind the scenes, Musk’s behavior should come as no surprise. In reality, Musk is a long way from the self-made, independent maverick he portrays himself to be. Many people don’t realise that in 2008 Musk was a World Economic Forum Young Global Leader, bowing and scraping to the globalist elite along with Emmanuel Macron, Jacinda Ardern and Justin Trudeau, all of whom went on to become far-left authoritarians as prime ministers and presidents in WEF-infiltrated countries. While Musk is determined to have this information removed from the internet, the fact he was once affiliated with the WEF should come as no surprise. Musk shares many of Klaus Schwab’s nefarious goals, including microchipping children and drilling chips into human brains. Unlike other billionaires and Young Global Leaders, Musk has not appeared at Davos or allowed himself to be photographed with Schwab. Musk supporters claim this is evidence he has since turned his back on the WEF. But there is plenty of evidence to suggest Musk is still firmly on the inside of the WEF and his front as free-wheeling capitalist technoking is part of a double-agent ruse to manipulate the masses on social media. Musk’s present day popularity comes from his talent for playing the class clown on social media, entertaining the masses. But if you scratch the surface, Musk appears to be a subversive globalist front man inserting himself into popular culture as a pied piper figure. The moral of the story? Beware of false prophets. Especially false prophets who come wearing upside down crosses.
'Satanic' Elon Musk Partners With WEF to Usher In a 'Digital Great Reset'
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLlBWZ1VpMTVOWUpZ

'Satanic' Elon Musk Partners With WEF to Usher In a 'Digital Great Reset'

November 5, 2022 7:18 pm

Greta Thunberg was a 16-year-old schoolgirl in Sweden when she was promoted by global superstardom by the globalist elite and their PR department, the mainstream media. Hysteria around Thunberg was off the charts. Time magazine voted her person of the year. One parish of the church of Sweden even anointed her as a “successor of Christ.” And Rowan Williams, the Archbishop of Canterbury declared Thunberg is a Biblical prophet. “God has raised up a prophet in Greta Thunberg in a way that no one could predict. She has said things that no one else could have said. Thank God for her!”, the Archbishop declared. She was nominated three times for a Nobel Peace Prize and the mainstream media was furious when she wasn’t awarded the prize. And the World Economic Forum crowned her an official Agenda Contributor. Which begs the question – what is her agenda exactly? Because the globalist elite cannot get enough of her. She addressed France’s National Assembly and the European Union. She lectured the United Nation’s Secretary General. She spoke at the World Economic Forum and the UN Climate Summit. Full of rage, obsessed with doom, devoid of any practical solutions, promoted by the globalist elite and catapulted to global superstardom at the age of 16. Strangely, Thunberg was not as compelling a character when she didn’t have a script to read from. Not suspicious at all. Footage like this raises the question of who writes Thunberg’s scripts and who is she working for? What is her agenda exactly? It seems we are in the process of finding out. On Sunday night, Thunberg went fully mask off and called for the overthrow of “the whole capitalist system.” Sounds like something straight out of the halls of Davos, Switzerland. How strange. Thunberg made the extremist comments during an appearance on Sunday night at London’s Royal Festival Hall to promote her new ‘Climate Book’. Nicholas Harris from UnHerd was there to watch Thunberg outline her demented manifesto. This shouldn’t be surprising. As we have previously documented, the climate change agenda is merely radical leftism dressed up in a more palatable format. Clean energy king Bill Gates was even caught admitting the climate change agenda is a giant scam for the New World Order in a newly surfaced video in which he boasts that the term “clean energy” has “screwed up people’s minds.” According to Gates, who was speaking to an audience of his inner circle in 2018, wind, solar, battery technology and other renewable energy sources might be fashionable, but they are NOT capable of solving climate change. It’s not just Gates and Thunberg. The co-founder of Extinction Rebellion and the offshoot Just Stop Oil admitted in his own words that his movement “isn’t about the climate.” Just Stop Oil is currently disrupting sporting events, destroying works of art, and blocking roads across London. In 2019, Stuart Basden revealed the true goals of the far-left environmentalist action group in a lengthy article posted on Medium. Basden asserted that whatever climate problems exist can’t be fixed and that the movement should instead be focused on tearing down the entire system of western capitalism (China, the world’s biggest polluter, isn’t mentioned once). Sounds familiar right? Basden is definitely on the same page as Thunberg and Gates. He went on to claim that “European civilisation” is to blame for spreading “cruelty” and “violence” throughout the globe for the last 600 years and bringing “torture, genocide, carnage and suffering to the ends of the earth.” Basden then cited numerous “delusions” which are to blame for this situation, including “white supremacy,” “patriarchy” and “class hierarchy” (a strange one given that most Extinction Rebellion protesters are upper middle class snobs who do little but inconvenience and harm the working class). “The delusions of hetero-sexism/heteronormativity propagate the idea that heterosexuality is ‘normal’ and that other expressions of sexuality are deviant,” writes Basden. So there you have it, from the horse’s mouth. It isn’t about the climate, it’s about bringing down the West and replacing everything it stands for with a nightmare far-left authoritarian form of WEF-aligned totalitarianism.
Greta Thunberg Calls For ‘Annihilation of the West’ To ‘Save the World’
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLlNLa1hYdXU3MUt3

Greta Thunberg Calls For ‘Annihilation of the West’ To ‘Save the World’

November 4, 2022 5:28 pm

Lara Logan has doubled down on her claims the globalist liberal elite “dine on the blood of children” and has pointed the finger of blame directly at the Biden administration and Child Protective Services for facilitating the crime. Before we dive into these claims, it’s worth remembering who is making them. Lara Logan is a serious and respected investigative journalist who has served her time working in the mainstream media where she was granted access to the corridors of power all over the world. While working on 60 Minutes for CBS, where she rose to be Chief Foreign Affairs Correspondent, she covered some of the biggest stories in the world, including the war on terror in Afghanistan and Benghazi. Then suddenly she was cut adrift by the mainstream media. Did she start speaking too much truth? Logan appeared on Emerald Robinson’s show The Absolute Truth, which airs on Frank Speech TV, to discuss her recent cancellation by Newsmax following her claims that the liberal elite are involved in sickening crimes against children. Welcoming Logan onto her show, Robinson kicked off the Monday interview by declaring the “truth has been out there for years” to support Logan’s claim that liberal elites feast on children’s blood. Robinson played a local news segment about a startup that offered blood transfusions to middle-aged patients from younger people as real-world evidence of the elites’ sickening fetish. Robinson, who was canceled by Newsmax as a White House correspondent then told Logan her cancelation showed she was “right over the target” because the mainstream media ran the “same playbook” by doing “everything to say you sound crazy.” The mainstream media might have cancelled Lara Logan for speaking her truth, but the truth will always find a way to come out. Nicole Kidman admitted that while shooting Eyes Wide Shut, Stanley Kubrick told her the world is run by psychopathic pedophiles. “Stanley told me the world’s run by pedophiles. He studied secret societies his whole life, he was fascinated by them, and said they are full of men with a certain predilection. They’re tied together, sort of bonded, by pedophilia.” As people continue waking up to the reality of the psychopathic elite, more people are joining the growing chorus of demands for justice for the children affected by the Satanic pedophiles who run the world. Former Disney child star China McClain is the latest to speak her truth. The mainstream media will cancel and blackball anybody who dares to step out of their lane and criticise the elite. We must support these brave whistleblowers. The future of our children might depend upon them.
Lara Logan Says Biden Admin Is 'Guilty' of 'Trafficking Children For the Elite'
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLjZPNnl3YkJaNGJB

Lara Logan Says Biden Admin Is 'Guilty' of 'Trafficking Children For the Elite'

November 2, 2022 7:48 pm

Please subscribe to our Rumble channel: https://rumble.com/THEPEOPLESVOICE Welcome back. First of all we have to address the elephant in the room. Why have there been no new videos on the People’s Voice channel? Where have we been for the last two weeks? Given the dark and troubling times we live in, with Big Tech censorship and WEF technocratic control wielding ever more power, the more perceptive among you have probably guessed why we couldn’t post on our YouTube channel. That’s right, we were censored and banned by YouTube who took away our freedom of speech and banned us from uploading anything for two weeks because we dared to expose the World Economic Forum’s role in tearing down the Georgia Guidestones earlier this year. They say that to learn who rules over you, simply find out who you are not allowed to criticize. Well, we found out who rules over us. The World Economic Forum wield enormous power in 2022, with whole governments and multinational corporations under their control. Big Tech, including YouTube, is no different. In our censored video, we explained the agenda of the global elites, their rapidly evolving plan for a New World Order, and, crucially, why they had to destroy the Guidestones in 2022. It appears these facts are not allowed to shared. While we appealed the ban and fought the censors on legal grounds, pointing out the hypocrisy of the elite never seems to make a dent or have any impact on them. Why? Because, they have no shame. They have no shame because they have no moral compass. They have no moral compass because they live according to the rule of ‘the ends justifies the means’. This precept infests every fiber of their ideology, from elections, to open borders, to climate change, abortion, pedophilia, you name it. In these dark and troubling times, those of us who have seen the light need to stick together. We cannot let them divide us. Because dividing us means conquering us. We cannot allow them to prevail. We have every intention of continuing to upload videos to The People’s Voice YouTube channel because YouTube is the biggest platform and the best way to reach as many people as possible, educating them about the world we live in. But given the sensitive topics we report on, and the oppressive times we find ourselves in, we cannot be sure how long we will be permitted to continue delivering you the truth on this platform. For those of you who pay close attention to our website, you might have noticed we have been posting videos on Rumble, the video sharing platform with less draconian rules than YouTube. There is a link to our Rumble account in the description below. If you enjoy our content on YouTube and believe we are providing value, I urge you to subscribe to our Rumble account to guarantee we can maintain a relationship in the future. We are now going to play a censored version of the video that got us banned. For the full version you will have to go to Rumble.
YouTube BANNED Us After We Posted This Video About the WEF
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLlZqM2ZrVmFwYVlr

YouTube BANNED Us After We Posted This Video About the WEF

November 1, 2022 8:40 pm

Hurricane Ian battered Florida and South Carolina and the federal government responded by saying Ian “ends discussion” about man-made climate change. But does it really? Or are there more nefarious forces at work here? Hurricane Ian was a large and destructive Category 4 Atlantic hurricane. It was the deadliest hurricane to strike the state of Florida since the 1935 Labor Day hurricane. More than 100 people were killed by the Category 4 storm, as rescue teams are conducting their final search for victims. According to Joe Biden, Hurricane Ian “ends discussion” on climate change. “There’s a lot going on, and I think the one thing this has finally ended is a discussion about whether or not there’s climate change, and [that] we should do something about it.” While there can be no doubting the scale of the carnage wrought by Hurricane Ian, does Hurricane Ian really “end discussion” on the contentious issue of climate change? Educator and activist Peggy Hall has unearthed US government documents from over 50 years ago showing that reveals the government has admitted to manipulating hurricanes and forest fires for its own benefit. According to the documents, the Department of the Navy and the Department of the Air Force, along with General Electric, worked together to manipulate hurricanes. The bombshell information was unearthed by Hall in a paper published by General Electric titled History of Project Cirrus from 1947 to 1952, which was a study of how cloud particles and cloud modifications can affect hurricanes. Why would the government attempt to manipulate the weather? Hall says the purpose of government hurricane and forest fire manipulation is to instil fear, uncertainty and inflict hardship on certain population centers, with the purpose of gaining control over people by using FEMA and federal funding. It turns out that the practice of seeding clouds with silver and lead iodide is nothing new. During the Vietnam war the US military conducted geo-engineering weather modification as a strategy to to muddy the supply roads on the Ho Chi Minh trail by causing it to rain with cloud seeding. The chemical weather modification program was conducted from Thailand over Cambodia, Laos, and Vietnam and was allegedly sponsored by the then Secretary of State Henry Kissinger and the CIA. Then in 2017, the mainstream finally caught up with so-called “conspiracy theorists.” Weather manipulation jumped from “conspiracy theory” into mainstream reality as Congress held its first hearing on “Geoengineering,” with the U.S. House Subcommittee on Environment and Subcommittee on Energy Hearing discussing how the government secretly controls the weather. All of which raises, the question, why is the government modifying the weather? Using cloud seeding to gain an advantage over a foreign enemy is one thing, but modifying hurricanes and forest fires in the US is another thing entirely. America has been battered by hurricanes in the last few years and forest fires have become an existential threat for those living in certain parts of the country. Now that we know the government have admitted they control hurricanes and forest fires, we deserve to know what exactly they are doing with these powers. Because, reading between the lines, it sounds like the Biden administration are using hurricanes and forest fires to build the case for punishing climate change solutions including carbon taxes, rolling climate lockdowns, and a “Green Sabbath.” Of course, the proposed “solutions” to the “climate crisis” are nothing less than tools to achieve absolute control over humanity. In a recently unearthed video, Bill Gates admits to his inner circle that “clean energy” is a scam and doesn’t fix the climate crisis. The past two years have been a checklist for the worst impulses of authoritarian far-left governments and the public are growing wise to the ruse. COVID allowed for supposedly temporary measures to morph into two years of “emergency” restrictions. According to those in the know, COVID was only the warm up and another proclaimed crisis is set to be the main event. All the signs are pointing towards climate change being the crisis.
Unearthed US Gov’t Docs Reveal Feds Are Manipulating Hurricanes
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLnl6Q242OWlBU0dv

Unearthed US Gov’t Docs Reveal Feds Are Manipulating Hurricanes

October 13, 2022 7:53 pm

Despite what the mainstream media are attempting to convince us, the World Economic Forum are not trying to fix anything. They’re trying to break everything and leave it broken. They are trying to break you. You might want to start paying closer attention. WEF lead advisor Yuval Noah Harari, who has a history of saying the quiet part out loud, has been promoting his new book, and during an interview this week he admitted what many people have long suspected. According to Harari, who is Klaus Schwab’s right hand man, the big political question of the 21st century is “What do we need so many humans for?” When asked if he has any answers to the question, Harari appears amused. The Roman empire had bread and circuses. Klaus Schwab’s hero Karl Marx said religion was the opium of the people. But today’s elite have hit upon a deadly formula to keep the permanent underclass happy. Video games and drugs. Make no mistake, the global elite want you drugged and in a stupor. The maker’s of Idiocracy had it right – way back in 2006. A comedy movie, sure. But as Shakespeare’s King Lear said, “in jest there is truth.” The global elite have been dumbing down the masses for decades. The Common Core curriculum, the brainchild of Bill Gates and Barack Obama, is the perfect example. Thirteen years after the Obama administration began forcing schools around the country to adopt Common Core, students are now recording results lower than previously thought possible, with staggering declines in average math and reading scores. Teachers have been coming forward with results for years to prove the controversial teaching method is a failure, and significantly less effective than traditional teaching methods. Now a new international study by the Pioneer Institute backs them up. Released in late April, the study reveals huge drops in math and reading scores since Common Core was fully enacted in 2013. This was after decades of consistent growth in both categories. Meanwhile, the Western world is awash with drugs, both pharmaceutical and illicit. The Covid pandemic response provees that government has been captured by Big Pharma. And it’s an open secret that mainstream media is controlled by Big Pharma advertisement spending. That’s just the legal stuff. Our streets are awash with illicit substances, and rather than cracking down on the poison our own three-letter agencies are at least partly responsible. Now we have methamphetamine, fentanyl and other opioids running rampant in our society, destroying human beings, keeping us on our knees. Drugs, education standards, a compliant citizenry cowed by lockdowns… It’s a perfect storm and happens to fit like a glove with the globalist elite’s plans. And it’s not even the first time Yuval Noah Harari has let slip regarding their plans for humanity. He recently declared that the WEF considers the vast majority of the human population to be obsolete, useless and redundant. According to Harari, so-called “common people” are right to be fearful of a future in which they will be made “redundant”. The WEF advisor assessed the widespread anxiety among “common people” as being rooted in a fear of being “left behind” in a future run by “smart people.” Such fears are justified, according to Harari, who spoke on behalf of the elites and confirmed “We just don’t need the vast majority of you.” Harari’s deeply disturbing remarks serve as the strongest warning yet that Klaus Schwab’s WEF is intent on depopulating the world. Harari’s comments are deeply disturbing because when they are placed in context with comments by other WEF advisors and affiliates like Bill Gates, it becomes clear that they have disablement and depopulation on their mind. The scariest part of all of this is they are not even trying to hide their plans anymore.
WEF: ‘Humans Must Plug Themselves Into Our Matrix or Die’
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLmtLX291V0c3eVVV

WEF: ‘Humans Must Plug Themselves Into Our Matrix or Die’

October 10, 2022 5:46 pm

Los Angeles, Hollywood and the mainstream media have been completely taken over by Satan-worshipping Illuminati elite, according to Ye, or Kanye West, as he’s better known. Is he right? Let’s start with the mainstream media. It’s perhaps not a coincidence that the media has made it their mission to destroy Kanye’s reputation. Back when he was rapping about tits, ass, and his piles of gold bars, the media couldn’t get enough of Kanye, praising him to high heaven. As soon as he found God and expanded his scope, the media rounded on him, attempting to destroy him. We’ve seen this play out before, many times. The entertainment industry does not allow artists to free themselves from their chains. After all, they are the slaves of the entertainment industry. It is interesting to note the radically different media response given to his former colleague Jay-Z, who regularly praises Satan both subliminally and openly. And make no mistake, Jay-Z’s influence on popular culture has been huge. He has kids across the country praising Lucifer, whether they realise what they are doing or not. Here’s NBA superstar Kevin Durant: Fox News host Tucker Carlson hung out with Kanye West in his Los Angeles offices on Thursday. Carlson posted a photograph of the two in West’s office after West received an intense media backlash for wearing a “White Lives Matter” t-shirt with Candace Owens at a fashion show in Paris. They both posted photos and videos on Instagram of them hanging out, with Kanye’s message declaring “God is Good.” According to Kanye, the media is “Godless” and he means that literally. The mainstream media has been infested by demons, operating on behalf of the globalist elite. And their agenda is Satanic. It’s not the first time Kanye has exposed the entertainment industry for what they are. And he appears to be well aware of the risks in this game. He knows what happened to Bob Marley, Michael Jackson and Prince, superstars who rocked the boat and outlived their usefulness for the elite. In today’s world of manufactured consent, there is simply no room for dissent. The elite control the governments, whose agencies control the media, and anyone who dissents is cast as crazy. Most human beings are terrified of social shaming and for this reason they refrain from speaking openly and sharing their opinions. For those who overcome their fear and continue to speak out, there are consequences. It’s a tragic state of affairs because the human race is capable of so much more. We are not supposed to exist in the shadows, unable to truly live, wallowing in fear and complicity with our psychopathic overlords.
Kanye West: Satanic Illuminati Elite Have Infested Hollywood
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLmlYRTdUek02WmJr

Kanye West: Satanic Illuminati Elite Have Infested Hollywood

October 9, 2022 2:51 pm

FBI Directors in recent times have been establishment figures who go to great lengths to protect the elite and suppress the truth. Think about James Comey, who twisted himself in knots to protect Hillary Clinton from prosecution, and Robert Mueller and his “Russian collusion” witch hunt. So it probably comes as a great surprise to learn that FBI chiefs weren’t always Deep State goons. What if I told you there was an FBI chief who, before his death in 2011, blew the whistle on Satanism in the CIA, the Illuminati, elite pedophile rings, and more, and who took his message directly to the people – before he was cruelly cut down before his time? Meet Ted Gunderson, Federal Bureau of Investigation Special Agent In Charge and head of the Los Angeles FBI. In December 1951, Gunderson joined the FBI under J. Edgar Hoover. He served in the Mobile, Knoxville, New York City, and Albuquerque offices. He was a young and respected agent. In 1973, he became the head of the Memphis FBI office, and in 1975 became head of the Dallas FBI office. In 1977, Gunderson was appointed head of the Los Angeles FBI. In short, Gunderson had been around the block. And in 1979, he was one of a select handful interviewed for the job of FBI director, which ultimately went to William H. Webster. After his decorated career with the bureau, Gunderson retired and began giving presentations across the country, speaking directly to the people. This is when things became really interesting. These mindblowing presentations introduced thousands of people to the reality of what was going on behind the scenes in the corridors of power. The former FBI chief is responsible for opening thousands of minds, educating ordinary people about false flag terrorism, satanic ritual abuse, MK Ultra mind control and chemtrails. Unsurprisingly, Gunderson died suddenly and unexpectedly not long after he began blowing the whistle on the darkest secrets of the elite. There are many people close to Gunderson who say he was killed by the elite to shut him up. Gunderson is best known not for only for exposing these evils and educating the public, but for risking his life to personally help and protect many victims. He worked tirelessly to expose the sexual and satanic ritual abuse of children by the global elite, and suffered the same fate as many other notable figures working for the same ends in recent times. Isaac Kappy, Chris Cornell, Chester Bennington, Avicii and Anthony Bourdain were all high-profile figures who vowed to expose powerful entertainment industry pedophile rings. They all suffered the same fate as Gunderson, cut down before their time. More recently Anne Heche, who was working on a film exposing Hollywood child trafficking, was killed in a bizarre car accident that has left investigators baffled. Likewise, Coolio, who passed away just last week, had recently gone on record declaring that pedophiles control the entertainment industry, and he considered it his duty to kill them. Weeks later Coolio was the one who was found dead. Gunderson is the OG of elite pedophile ring whistleblowers. He was instrumental in exposing the Franklin Cover-Up, involving government drug smuggling, money laundering, child kidnapping and recruiting young boys from orphanages in the Midwest for sex with U.S. Congressmen. Gunderson asked his presentation audience members to copy his research and distribute it to as many people as possible. Education the masses was his plan for defeating global fascist tyranny. It is in this spirit that we seek to spread the word of his work. To help us educate the masses, please share our videos far and wide, comment and subscribe. As Jefferson said, all tyranny needs to gain a foothold is for people of good conscience to remain silent.
FBI Chief Found Dead After Exposing Sickening Truth About Elite Pedophilia
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLllFbnAxNmI4Y2Jn

FBI Chief Found Dead After Exposing Sickening Truth About Elite Pedophilia

October 6, 2022 7:00 pm

During a World Economic Forum (WEF) panel last week, a United Nations representative announced that they “own the science,” in reference to their “climate information” partnership with Google. Didn’t anyone tell you? They OWN the science. They OWN the narrative. Anyone who disagrees with their narrative is spouting “Disinformation” and must be punished. Now they admit they are “partnering” with Big Tech to ensure you get the information that they want you to see or approve of you seeing. It seems they learned some lessons from China and North Korea and want to put those lessons into practice to ensure that we all go along with their truth (or lies) and their truth (or lies) only. At the World Economic Forum’s “Sustainable Development Impact Meetings,” participants from the UN, CNN, and Brown University discussed best practices on “controlling narratives” as part of the “Tackling Disinformation” panel. The UN’s Under-Secretary-General for Global Communications, Melissa Fleming, brought up their partnership with big tech companies including TikTok and Google that contribute to controlling the narrative. According to Fleming, the internet is already being scrubbed of information that counters their narrative. For example, Google search results now prioritize UN links. “We partnered with Google,” she said, adding, “for example, if you Google ‘climate change,’ you will, at the top of your search, you will get all kinds of UN resources.” “We started this partnership when we were shocked to see that when we Googled ‘climate change,’ we were getting incredibly distorted information right at the top,” she said, before claiming ownership of science. “We’re becoming much more proactive. We own the science, and we think that the world should know it, and the platforms themselves also do,” she said. This admission by the UN and WEF should come as no surprise. Anyone who has been paying attention recently will have noticed that the internet has been severely compromised in recent times. By controlling the flow of information, and memory-holing anyone or anything that counters their narrative, the elites are tightening their death grip on humanity. Disturbing stuff, I’m sure you will agree. The internet is where human knowledge accumulates. Deliberately taking features out of the web, deleting human knowledge, claiming pieces of the web as corporate property, forcing the history offline, are all are terrible abuses of what makes the Internet great. The Internet is a place for the people, like parks, libraries, museums, and historic places. The globalist elite must be stopped in their mission to rob humanity of this valuable place.
Disturbing Proof the WEF and UN Are Quietly Deleting the Internet
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLlhpczRlVE9ueVUw

Disturbing Proof the WEF and UN Are Quietly Deleting the Internet

October 5, 2022 9:57 am

Load More... Subscribe

The report pointed to an interview in August this year of Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg on the Joe Rogan Experience, in which Zuckerberg admitted his company censored stories about Joe Biden‘s involvement in Hunter’s business dealings after the FBI warned them to be on ‘on high alert’ for ‘Russian propaganda’

The report noted scandalous details revealed from Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop, including a $3.5million wire from the mayor of Moscow’s widow, thousands of dollars Hunter paid ‘to individuals involved in human trafficking and organized prostitution’, his controversial board seat with a Ukrainian gas company, and the Biden family’s $10million business deal with a Chinese company with close links to the country’s communist regime. 

The committee is still demanding answers from more than 50 top current and former intelligence officials on why they labeled Hunter Biden’s laptop ‘Russian disinformation’ in an open letter ahead of the election. 

The report included copies of letters sent to the officials by the Judiciary Committee earlier this year, asking for ‘all documents and communications’ to get to the bottom of how the open letter was cooked up. 

In Spring 2021 DailyMail.com commissioned an analysis by leading cyber forensics experts which concluded that the laptop data was real. 

Other publications including the New York Times and the Washington Post have since admitted the authenticity of material on the laptop after their own investigations.

But the signatories to the letter, which include former Director of National Intelligence Jim Clapper and ex CIA directors Mike Hayden, Leon Panetta and John Brennan, have not retracted or revised their statements.

The Judiciary Committee report also rounded on one recently-retired FBI official Timothy Thibault, a senior agent in the Washington Field Office, citing Bureau whistleblowers who claim he was ‘allegedly part of the effort to suppress evidence damaging to the Biden family in the weeks before the 2020 presidential election.’

Whistleblowers disclosed to Senator Chuck Grassley, who has been investigating Hunter Biden for the past four years, that ‘there was a scheme in place among certain FBI officials to undermine derogatory information connected to Hunter Biden by falsely suggesting it was disinformation,’ the report said.

‘Thibault was part of a ‘scheme’ to discredit derogatory Hunter Biden information,’ the report said.

It added that Thibault has refused to appear for a transcribed interview with the committee, despite his public statement that he would ‘welcome any investigation’ into the case.

‘Mounting evidence from the last two years shows that Hunter Biden, son of President Biden, has received preferential treatment from federal law enforcement, who seem to have turned a blind eye to the potential national security threats presented by his business dealings with Chinese, Russian, and other foreign nationals,’ the report said.

Niamh Harris

Writer at News Punch

Latest posts by Niamh Harris (see all)