FBI Took Top Secret List Containing Names of VIP Pedophiles During Trump Raid

It is one week after the FBI raided President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate and the official narrative from the FBI and DOJ is still failing to add up. There is only one thing for certain when we are dealing with the Deep State — all is not as it seems.

So what was the FBI really after? It seems based on the way the raid on Mar-a-Lago went down that they weren’t simply trying to pin a general charge on a president taking classified documents. Especially considering it was within his rights to do so as the ultimate arbiter of what is classified and what is not.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

So it seems the Deep State who command the FBI were after something specific.

During Ghislaine Maxwell’s first interview after being arrested and put in solitary confinement awaiting trial, she made some very peculiar statements. They were so off-the-wall that they were certain to be included in any post-interview write-ups. Here’s what was said in the Daily Mail:

‘Mysterious’ events have led her to create an imaginary cellmate, despite the fact she has been in solitary confinement from the start, with a light being shone into her cell every 15 minutes to ensure she has not self-harmed.

‘Strange things happen. The toilet flushes, the shower turns on when no one is nearby. When it happens, it alarms the guards so I created a ‘cellmate’ called A-17 so when something strange happens I blame it on A-17.’

Who would call an imaginary cellmate “A-17”? Some at the time speculated that the placement of the odd phrase was intended to send a message to the outside world, perhaps the powers-that-be who she wanted to alert. The message could have been that she is aware of what’s in “A-17” and that’s why they need to keep her alive.

For months, it’s been a mystery what the term means.

But after a list of contents taken from Mar-a-Lago by the FBI was released, there it was. Item 12 was “Box labeled A-17.”

Is it possible that Donald Trump took documents containing some or all of the dirt on Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine-Maxwell? You better believe it’s possible. Here’s why.

First, we know with a high level of confidence that Epstein had ties with the CIA and Maxwell had ties to Mossad. Some have assumed they were working for the intelligence agencies to collect the dirt. It makes sense.

It also makes sense that if they did, it would be something Trump would be desperate to take with him.

Why? Because the Biden administration and the Deep State cannot be trusted with this evidence.

Don’t forget, we are talking about an FBI that sawed into Jeffrey Epstein’s safe in his Upper East Side apartment in Manhattan, confiscated hard drives and several boxes of evidence — and then managed to conveniently “misplace” the evidence.

That’s right, the evidence collected by the FBI from Epstein’s Manhattan mansion has been disappeared.

So could you blame someone like Trump keeping the existence of the list under wraps, justifying it by knowing he could do more with control over powerful men than by simply exposing them? Because let’s face it, we know that few if any of them will ever be held accountable in a court of law as long as the Deep State continues to control the corridors of power.

If Trump has dirt on Bill Clinton, Bill Gates, and any of the other frequent flyers aboard the Lolita Express, would he or most people reveal it to destroy them or use the dirt to control them?

It remains to be seen if this theory is correct. But the evidence is stacking up in its favor.

How else to explain the enormous coincidence of Ghislaine Maxwell using her first interview from prison to bizarrely use the phrase A-17? It had to be a message to people on the outside.

And then the next time we hear the term A-17 is in connection with the unprecedented FBI raid on the residence of a former President. What are the odds on these two references to A-17 being a complete and utter coincidence?

If it is all a giant coincidence, then the raid makes no sense based on what we’ve been told. If they simply wanted to bust Trump with documents that he wasn’t supposed to have, they could have easily isolated the warrant to the storage room where they knew the documents were kept.

The fact that they stuck their necks out so far in light of all the negative attention they knew they’d get suggests they were looking for something very specific, and this could be it.

Watch: