FBI To Interview Hunter Biden’s Former Business Partner

The FBI has agreed to interview former Hunter Biden business partner Tony Bobulinski, after he said Joe Biden was involved in son’s foreign business dealings.

Bobulinski issued a statement to the press on Thursday evening in Nashville, shortly before the debate between Biden and President Donald Trump. He said the former vice president was “plainly familiar at least at a high level” with Hunter Biden’s business plans in China. Bobulinski further added that he was introduced to Joe Biden by Hunter Biden, and that they had an hour-long meeting to discuss the Bidens’ planned Chinese business ventures.

Bobulinski also claimed that he has three cell phones that prove Joe Biden lied about knowledge of foreign deals in China

Fox News reports: The FBI has asked Bobulinski, who went on the record Thursday to accuse former Vice President Joe Biden of lying about his involvement with his son’s business dealings, to turn over copies of his phones, according to the committee.

The FBI declined to comment “in keeping with our standard practice of neither confirming nor denying the existence of an investigation.” A senior administration official told Fox News that Bobulinski or his lawyers reached out to the FBI about a meeting, not the other way around.

The Senate Homeland Security Committee and the Senate Finance Committee, which have been investigating Hunter Biden’s business dealings, said their interview with Bobulinski scheduled for Friday morning was postponed.

“I appreciate that the FBI has a job to do, and I am glad they are finally taking an interest in these concerning financial matters that our Committees have been investigating for months,” Sen. Ron Johnson, chairman of the Senate Homeland Security Committee, said.

“I expect that Mr. Bobulinski will speak with our committee as soon as possible and fully share his insights into the Biden family’s business dealings,” said Johnson, a Republican from Wisconsin.

Bobulinski, who was listed as the recipient of an email published by the New York Post that appeared to detail a business arrangement involving a Chinese company and members of the Biden family, confirmed in a statement Thursday that the email is “genuine.”

The email includes a note that “Hunter has some office expectations he will elaborate.” A proposed equity split references “20” for “H” and “10 held by H for the big guy?” with no further details.

“The reference to ‘the Big Guy’ in the much publicized May 13, 2017 email is in fact a reference to Joe Biden,” Bobulinski said in a statement to Fox News. Biden’s tax returns, released in September, revealed no personal business interests in China.

Bobulinski said he is the CEO of Sinohawk Holdings, which he explained “was a partnership between the Chinese operating through CEFC/Chairman Ye and the Biden family.” He said he was brought on as CEO by Hunter Biden and James Gilliar, who was listed as the sender of the email.

The Biden campaign fired back, calling the accusations a “desperate, pathetic farce executed by a flailing campaign.” Bobulinski was a guest of President Trump at Thursday night’s presidential debate.

“Joe Biden has never even considered being involved in business with his family, nor in any overseas business whatsoever,” Biden campaign spokesman Andrew Bates said in a statement to Fox News. “He has never held stock in any such business arrangements nor has any family member or any other person ever held stock for him.”

Gilliar, one of the partners involved in SinoHawk Holdings, told the Wall Street Journal he is “unaware of any involvement at anytime of the former Vice President.”

“The activity in question never delivered any project revenue,” Gilliar told the Journal, regarding the 2017 discussions.

Bobulinski claimed he met with Joe Biden regarding his son’s business ventures, and in an event with reporters Thursday before the debate where he declined to take questions, he presented three phones he claimed contained corroborating evidence.

“I’ve seen Vice President Biden saying he never talked to Hunter about his business. I’ve seen firsthand that that’s not true, because it wasn’t just Hunter’s business, they said they were putting the Biden family name and its legacy on the line,” Bobulinski said Thursday.